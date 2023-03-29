Confiscation warning for vehicle owner after man's drink-driving

A drink-driver has been warned of the seriousness of facing a third drink-driving charge when being sentenced on his second such charge in the Timaru District Court.

The owner of a vehicle involved in a Timaru man's second drink-driving charge will be sent a warning letter about the possibility of confiscation in the future.

Bradley Matthew Beer, 32, admitted a charge of driving with an excess blood alcohol reading of 115 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood on Cross St, Timaru, on February 18, 2023 when he appeared in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

Beer was convicted, fined $750 plus court and ambulance costs and disqualified from driving for six months with Judge Dravitzki also ordering a letter be sent to the vehicle's owner warning them if the vehicle was involved in further offending it could be confiscated.

Beer's lawyer, Tiffany​ McRae​, told Judge Dominic Dravitzki that he had been at a friend's place having a couple of drinks.

“He accepts it was a serious misjudgement and, for the most part, is out of character,'” McRae said.

“He also accepts he has previous, but that was over 10 years ago.”

McRae said her client had made an early guilty plea and police agreed there was no driving fault.

Judge Dravitzki described the offending as “moderate level” and there was no driving fault specifically noted “other than you shouldn't have been driving”.

“In essence, you get two chances at this. If you get a third (drink-driving) charge it is much more serious as it becomes an aggravated charge,” the judge warned.