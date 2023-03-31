Stage one of Glenavy Reserve re-development project nears completion

Ground works that were carried out at the Glenavy Reserve for the new Pocket Park (bike park).

Stage one of the Glenavy Reserve redevelopment project is nearing completion with walking tracks reinstated, a tree and native species plan under way and a bike park completed.

A 4.4ha-stand of trees at the reserve, just north of the Waitaki River bridge layby, was clear-felled after residents raised concerns about dead trees and broken branches posing a risk to walkers.

Waimate District Council described the Pocket Park (a bike park within the reserve) as a “terrific asset” with BMX jumps and viewing platforms.

“The final piece of work for stage one is to reinstate the fences and gates that were removed, and this should be under way during April,” council said.

Following the clear-felling, a working group was established to plan for the redevelopment of the reserve.

At a council meeting in January, the council was asked to make a decision on options and recommendations presented by the group in a report by parks and reserves manager Alison Banks.

The report contained three options including – replanting the site back into pine for commercial use and walking track only, replanting the site back into pine for commercial and recreational use and the third and preferred option of the planning group to redevelop the site into a recreation reserve with a combination of tree and native species that will flourish on the site, pump track, adventure play areas and walking/cycling tracks.

The council agreed on option three and approved allocating $104,000 to the project, of which $44,000 came from the net proceeds that were generated from the sale of the trees harvested from the site and $60,000 from council’s Sub-Division Recreation Reserve.

Waimate District Council/Supplied An aerial photo the Glenavy Reserve cleared of pine trees. (File photo)

Council said there would also be opportunities to work with the community to access external funding.

The council said the Glenavy Recreation Reserve Redevelopment planning group will host a formal reopening of the reserve soon and bring the community up-to-date with plans for stage two.

“This will include the native and exotic tree planting plan along with adventure play spaces within the reserve. There will also be an opportunity to talk about how the wider community can get involved.”

Banks said Kelvin Wilson from Leathwick Contracting did an “outstanding job” of the design and build for the Pocket Park.

John Bisset/Stuff An aerial view looking south from Glenavy towards the Waitaki River. The 4.4ha area which has since been cleared is on the right of the highway before the bridge. (File photo)

“We can’t wait to see the community and visitors to Glenavy take full advantage of the park,” Banks said.

“Also a huge thank you and acknowledgement to Shingle Supplies who have supported stage one of the project.

“It is great to see the generosity of local businesses when it comes to these types of projects that will benefit the whole community.”