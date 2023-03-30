Timaru fruit and vege wholesaler hangs up apron on 52-year career

Timaru man Gavin Charteris shows off produce on Thursday. He will retire on Friday after 52-years in the industry.

A fishing trip to Caroline Bay as a 15-year-old prompted a curious Gavin Charteris to stop in at a building he could hear noises coming from.

Inside, he was introduced to the world of auctioning wholesale fruit and vegetables, and was fascinated with the auctioneer’s voice.

The decision to hop off his bicycle on the way to the wharf and take a peek inside led to a full-time job, and a 52-year career in the fruit and vegetable industry.

On Friday the 66-year-old will hang up his apron at his business Timaru Produce Wholesalers for the last time.

READ MORE:

* Good news for shoppers: Produce prices may drop in coming months

* Run of storms push up vegetable prices

* NZ onion growers celebrate eye-watering rise in returns



“It is going to be strange leaving – I’ve had the same routine for years,’’ Charteris said.

However, the time was right, and he was looking forward to getting out his fishing rod that had about “three or four inches of dust on it’’ and his golf clubs and having time to relax, he said.

When he first entered the industry he knew nothing about fruit and vegetables being sold wholesale but he was keen to learn.

“I hopped off my bike when I got to Morton’s [opposite the Timaru Railway Station] on my way to going fishing in the school holidays.

“I heard a hell of a racket coming from the building.’’

Parking his bike, he realised he was watching the live auction of fruit and vegetables.

“I was fascinated with this guy talking fast.

“I spent all morning there and went back the next day.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Capsicums and tomatoes in Gavin Charteris’ Timaru wholesale store.

Deciding he needed to look busy, he grabbed a broom and started sweeping the floor.

He spent the rest of the August school holidays working for no pay until the boss of the auction house approached him and asked if he liked the work.

“I said ‘yes’ and he asked me if I would like a job.’’

With his parents’ approval he left school and began as a fruit and vegetable storeman.

“I started and that was that, and 52 years later here I am.’’

He ended up working as an auctioneer, but after 27 years with the company he was made redundant so he created his own business.

“In the early days I supplied cafes, dairies and away I went.’’

Over the years he learnt a lot from growers, but said it was “amazing’’ how much the industry had changed in his time.

“When I started there was no such thing as a supermarket.

“There were eight to nine fruit shops in the main street – most owned by Asians. That was all the way down from North St to the top of Stafford St.’’

More recently he had supplied produce to restaurants, cafes, rest homes and shipping providores.

Back when he started an avocado was almost unheard of in Timaru, and “very, very expensive’’.

“When I was young I had never eaten one. They were luxurious.’’

He felt supermarkets had taken away a lot of specialist sellers over the years.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Gavin Charteris has worked in fruit and vegetables since he was 15-years old.

“People get groceries and there’s a bakery, a butchery, petrol.

“What’s left? There’s no butcher, baker, candlestick maker any more.’’

He had also noticed the huge increase in prices and said when he started in the industry growers would bring their produce along in secondhand boxes.

“Now you’ve got to the stage where it’s got to be in plastic boxes and while you used to be able to fit eight cabbages in a bag, you can only have five in a crate.

“The packaging is an industry within an industry.’’

He was looking forward to retirement and working on a yacht he’d had for a while but hadn't had the time to enjoy.

“Apparently there’s another life out there.

“For the past 25 years I haven’t had a holiday – if you own a business you have to do things properly.’’

His wife was 65-years old, so the time was right, he said.