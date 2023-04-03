New Zealand's largest one-day A&P show ready to shine again

World champion Brad Pako of Dunedin in the underhand axe competitions at the 2021 Mackenzie A&P Highland Show.

Organisers of the 125th Mackenzie A&P Highland Show are calling on the community to come out and support the show as it makes a return after two years.

The show, considered the largest one-day event of its type in New Zealand, is held annually on Easter Monday in Fairlie and normally attracts between 10,000 and 15,000 people each year with the organisers expecting more to attend this year.

Mackenzie A&P Society secretary Jodi Payne said the organising committee are “very enthusiastic” and “very thankful” the show will be going ahead this year after being cancelled in 2022 and 2020 due to the pandemic.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff After competing in the Country Kids competitions, from left, Isabella Pridham, 9, Hayley Tairua, 9, and Edie O’Sullivan, 9, in 2021.

“After missing the show in 2022 im sure there would be a lot of people keen to come back. Because the last two out of three shows were cancelled, we need the support of the community this year,” Payne said.

“It's going to be a full day of entertainment, and it costs less than a movie ticket.

“We’re very thankful that the [Covid-19] restrictions are not impending on the show any more and last year there was so much of the unknown.”

Payne said that although the committee were able to weather the two earlier cancellations they would “really appreciate” the support from the South Canterbury community this year.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Mackenzie A&P Society secretary Jodi Payne said the organising committee are “very enthusiastic” and “very thankful” the show will go ahead. (File photo)

She added that they have received over 3000 entries from across the South Island for the various competitions at the show so far.

“It's a pretty good number of entries coming out of Covid,” she said.

“The Royal Event (a prestigious event for sheep breeders) in the Sheep Section has got over 470 entries from across the South Island for a range of breeds. The last time we had this was in 2010.

“BX Foods are running a live sheep auction which is fun for the townies to see, and It's something we have never had at the show before.”

Payne said they expected the Royal Event and the live sheep auction to bring more people to the show than previous years.

Craig Smith, the ‘Wonkey Donkey’ Man sponsored by Fairlie Early Learners, and local musician Brad Staley would be keeping the crowds going till 5pm, and Bedford Entertainment would also be running a talent show.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Marion Birch, centre, and Barb Boulton had to hang onto their goods and gazebos with the high winds at the Mackenzie A&P Highland Show in 2021.

The Mackenzie Young Farmers group would be running a pet tent at the show.

Other activities on the day included pedalmania, archery, The Mackenzie Shears, wood chopping, sheepdog trials, vintage machinery, Mackenzie Highland Pipe Band, Country Kids Agri-sports, Fairlie Four Square lolly scramble, a grand parade, carnival rides, more than 160 shopping stalls, and more than 20 food and drink stalls.

The cost for adults was $15, the cost for under-15s was $5, and free for pre-schoolers. Dogs were not allowed at the show except for guide dogs and assistance dogs. Free parking would be available off School Rd.