Proposed waste-to-energy plant described as 'best of the best' and a need for every community

Waste-to-energy technologies have been described as a “challenging area” that must be approached cautiously by the Government, while an international expert on the matter says it's a need for every community.

South Island Resource Recovery Limited (SIRRL) wants to build a waste incinerator on a 15-hectare piece of land in Glenavy purchased in April 2022.

In March, SIRRL held six public information sessions – two in Glenavy and four in Waimate. The sessions in Waimate ran alongside a protest against the proposal. The last time they held public information sessions for the public was in September 2021.

The recently released Ministry for the Environment 2023 Te rautaki para/Waste strategy shows one of the Government’s goals to be achieved by 2030 is recovering value from waste, which means using available technologies to extract as much value as possible from waste that cannot be recycled and is destined for disposal.

Waste-to-energy technologies are one of the most common ways of recovering value.

“Although recovering value is near the bottom of the waste hierarchy, and should not displace options further up, we will continue to have residual waste for some time,” the document says.

“This is a challenging area that we must approach cautiously, but if we can use truly residual waste without harming the environment we should do so.”

Herman Sioen is an International energy-from-waste expert from Belgium, and he is also a director at SIRRL.

“In Europe, [incineration] is a very standard technology and a very standard way to process residual waste, and it's not the only way waste should be treated, and it's not the solution to all problems, but it's certainly a cornerstone in taking care of waste that otherwise cannot be recycled,” Sioen said.

Speaking about the European experience with waste-to-energy plants, Sioen said a plant in his hometown of Ghent in Belgium is a relatively small plant close to the city centre.

“So close that it even supplies its heat to the university hospital that’s across the road. It has been running for 40 years.”

In terms of technology, the plants in Europe and the proposed Glenavy plant will be similar, but SIRRL have invested a lot in making sure that the flue gas (exhaust gas) cleaning system is the “best of the best”.

“It goes one step beyond what would be normal practice at the moment in Europe. For every potential risk there is a double system,” Sioen said.

“If one would fail for some reason there is always a second system that takes over and ensures the emissions are okay.

“The particular feature of this plant [in Glenavy] will be that the flue gas cleaning residues will be treated by yet another process.”

Speaking of the benefits of the plant for the Waimate community, Sioen said the construction of the plant would create a lot of jobs and once its in operation it will create still more jobs.

“It will bring the community the presence of a power production plant that will increase the stability of the network of that region, and they will be able to power their city with the residues they have produced.”

Sioen said a waste-to-energy plant was something every community needs to treat its waste.

“Just like every community needs a waste water treatment plant to treat its waste water, a power plant to make its power and a telephone company to organise telecommunications.”

SIRRL director Paul Taylor said there was enormous opportunity for the outputs from the plant in terms of the heat, electricity and aggregates that could be used in construction.

“We are in conversation with various companies about that, but there's a lot of potential for bringing new industry into the region and further grow the town’s GDP.”

Taylor said he “really can't see any real disadvantages and I accept people have concerns”.

“I've been really blown away by the stories Herman has told us about his familiarity with energy from waste plants in Europe and the fact that what we’re proposing here is a Rolls-Royce compared to many of the plants in Europe.

“And that’s deliberate from SIRRL’s perspective because we understand that nothing less than a Rolls-Royce is going to be acceptable for a first plant in New Zealand. It's got to be absolutely robust.”

Taylor said SIRRL had gone to the “next level” in many of the reports they commissioned which “were not necessarily required” but they did it “because we felt it's important for the people to be able to have answers to those questions”.

Sioen said he understood the concerns of Waimate residents because the plant is new to New Zealand and there is no example to compare it to in the country.

“It’s the fear of the unknown no matter what kind of installation would be proposed.”

Taylor said the biggest issue was getting people to understand it was safe.

“There will be experts who will digest these reports and assess all of that and that’s also one of the main reasons why we’ve suggested that it be publicly notified.

“We’ve got nothing to hide in that respect, and we feel really confident after these reports have been done, but ultimately the people of Waimate and Glenavy will need help to digest it all and that's why it's opened up to everyone to have their say and that’s really important to us.”

Taylor said the real-time monitoring system that will be installed, which can be viewed by anyone, was “critical” for SIRRL.

“These are the types of things that have become necessary to reassure people that there’s nothing underhand here ... [if there was]there’s no way we’d be suggesting putting a real-time monitoring system on our stack.”

Taylor said meetings with the community will continue to keep the community engaged should the plant go ahead.

“That’s part of any responsible corporate in this day and world.

“And certainly our philosophy is that you’ve got to continue to discuss and meet with the community for any of their concerns, and a liaison group I think is really important going forward to meet with the plant operators.

“There are great opportunities to set up a learning centre or something alongside the plant for students to look at the processing of New Zealand’s waste and showing why it's an important part of the waste hierarchy.”

Sioen said all plants in Europe have visitor centres and was sure that all schools of the wider area around the plant visit at least once in their curriculum.

To achieve the goal of recovering value from waste by 2030, the Government says the focus needs to be on embedding “a balanced and consistent approach to recovering value from waste across government and industry strategies, policies and actions”.

“In principle, extracting remaining value from waste that cannot be used further up the waste hierarchy is an attractive proposition.

“However, there are competing principles and risks, so we need an approach that recognises this and strikes a sensible balance.”

The document says the choice of feedstock for recovering value from waste is likely to be important to the environmental impact of any waste to energy technology: you get out what you put in.

Feedstock for waste-to-energy technologies include biological waste, mixed waste and non-biological waste. SIRRL have emphasised the plant won't be taking any hazardous materials or toxic waste.

“A single stream of clean, renewable biological waste is likely to be relatively easy to process and have fewer toxic discharges or residues.

“Single waste streams with fossil-derived hydrocarbons (such as sorted plastics or tyres) can be used in many chemical recycling and waste-to-energy processes, because their composition is clean and known.

“Using mixed and non-biological waste (like municipal solid waste) in waste-to-energy processes can be technically challenging.

“These types of waste are more likely to create hazardous by-products and generate greenhouse gas emissions.”

It goes on to say large-scale waste-to-energy facilities, like incinerators, are “significant capital investments” that depend on having a consistent supply of feedstock for their 20 to 30-year lifetime.

“However, many other initiatives are under way to reduce, reuse and recycle waste, particularly plastic.

“These include phasing out single-use and hard-to-recycle plastics, and improving recycling systems. These initiatives will quite quickly reduce the supply of this type of feedstock for a waste-to-energy operation.”