Contestants putt it out over two South Canterbury mini golf courses

Maesyn Jones, 12, measures up his shot during the South Canterbury Mini Golf Champs at the Shearer’s Quarters on Saturday.

It was a family affair at the South Canterbury Mini Golf Champs, with a father and son winning the top prizes.

Members of Timaru’s Broadhead family proved their mini golf prowess on Saturday, with Michael Broadhead winning the open section and Hunter Broadhead taking away the junior trophy.

Michael’s win has earnt him a spot at the New Zealand championships in Wellington in December, with his flights and accommodation paid for.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Adam Beattie in action during the South Canterbury Mini Golf Champs at the Caroline Bay Mini Golf course on Saturday.

In the junior section the result was a tie between Hunter Broadhead and Oli Black with the winner decided by drawing the highest value card from a deck of cards.

The second annual South Canterbury Mini Golf Champs was held at the Shearer’s Quarters and Caroline Bay courses on Saturday – and while there were fewer entrants than hoped for, organiser Carl Black said it was a “very successful day’’.

He said Hunter and Oli were only one shot behind Michael, who scored 106, on the two courses.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Dianne Beattie plays in the competition at the Caroline Bay course.

“I’m happy with how it went, though it would have been better to see more people there on the day,’’ Black said.

There were 37 entrants on the day, and Black hoped to at least double that number next year.

“There were some fantastic prizes and local businesses really stood up. It was well-supported by the business community.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Nevaeh Hart, 8, lines up her shot in the competition.

He described it as a relaxed competition and the warm Autumn day had also helped.

“Both courses were in great condition and everyone on the courses was in a good mood.’’

Some competitors had chosen to dress up for the competition, with a family dressed as jail escapees and a swat officer receiving a prize for best dressed.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Taiga Ono, 17, in action during the South Canterbury Mini Golf Champs.

Competitors were accompanied by a volunteer scorekeeper on each course, and Black thanked members of the Caroline Bay Carnival Association for putting their hands up to help at the event.

The maximum number of shots a player could take at each hole was eight, with a prize also awarded for the most eights scored on the day.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Oli Black, 13, in action at the Shearer’s Quarters on Saturday.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Kahurangi Jones, of Temuka, in action during the South Canterbury Mini Golf Champs at the Shearer’s Quarters.