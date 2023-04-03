Tree fire at Timaru primary school extinguished by fire crews

Fire crews from Timaru and Washdyke have attended a tree on fire at the back of a school on Trafalgar St. (File photo)

A tree fire on the grounds of Waimataitai School has been extinguished by Fire and Emergency crews on Monday.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said one fire crew from Timaru and another from Washdyke responded to reports of a tree on fire at the back of the school’s grounds on Trafalgar St at 12.46pm.

“One tree was on fire and crews used one hose reel to extinguish it,” the spokesperson said.

They added the fire was flagged as suspicious, but a fire investigator would not be attending the school grounds.

Waimataitai School declined to comment.