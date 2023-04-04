Major music festival planned for Mackenzie on New Year's Eve

Singer Stan Walker is performing in the Kapa Haka festival Te Matatini for the first time.

New Zealand pop sensation Stan Walker will headline a major music festival to be held in the Mackenzie on New Year’s Eve with the influx of people in the region over the festive period a big drawcard for its organisers.

Mackenzie Summer Sounds, on the banks of Lake Ruataniwha, Twizel, would be held on December 31, and would be an all ages event, organiser Ashley Tipping said.

Tickets, which went on sale on Monday, were already selling fast, she said.

The show will also feature South Canterbury connections with the Jordan Luck Band, and Timaru’s Cam Scott also performing.

READ MORE:

* 'Keep the music playing', says soprano waiting on flood-affected family

* Fresh doubts surround One Love Festival -

* Summer of fun: What's on, what's off and what's up in the air following the new Covid-19 traffic light restrictions



They will be joined by Dunedin bands Loose and Colourful, alternative-country/rock artist Arun O’Connor, Christchurch’s Jaydin Shingleton and Sisterhood.

Tipping said the event, being run by Southern Star Productions, was exciting for the Mackenzie and Twizel was a “great place’’ to host it.

Stan Walker performs with the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra at Opera In The Park at Trafalgar Park, Nelson, in February.

Southern Star Productions is Tipping’s company with husband Michael, and their friends Barrie and Clare Clydesdale.

“We started the company last year and have all been involved in music in one way or another,’’ she said.

“We wanted to have a New Year show as the first show under Southern Star Productions.’’

The Clydesdales owned property in Twizel and as regular holidaymakers there thought the township would be a great spot to host a show.

With the town’s population swelling over the festive period, and not always a lot of entertainment there, she said it was exciting to think of how many people would be able to pack into the large arena to hear live music.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An aerial view showing the Twizel town centre. (File photo)

“It’s such a beautiful part of the country – it’s somewhere really special.’’

She said a variety of musicians had been chosen to appear, with the hopes the lineup would appeal to “absolutely everyone’’.

“We’re very excited about the lineup.

“Stan just gets more and more talented.’’

All the artists had their own network and followers, she said.

“And who doesn’t want to share the stage with Stan Walker and Jordan Luck?’’

It was important it was a family-friendly event, Tipping said.

“We have four children, and it’s always nice when you have the option to take kids to something.

“It means the event can be enjoyed by everybody.’’

Tickets are available at southernstarproductions.com/mackenzie-summer-sounds.