Geraldine builder wins annual apprentice challenge regional heats, moves to finals

A Geraldine apprentice has won the regional heats of the annual New Zealand Certified Builders (NZCB) Apprentice Challenge and will be moving onto the finals in Christchurch in May.

The Mid-South Canterbury heats for the region were held in Ashburton on Saturday and 21-year-old Sam Keenan came out on top after going up against two other competitors.

“I'm proud of the hard work I put in that has paid off,” Keenan said.

The apprentices were given just eight hours to build a fort that followed specific design plans and met minimum safety standards.

Keenan, an apprentice at Geraldine-based RN Building, said it was a lot easier for him as he had a few practice runs before the challenge and completed 99% of the fort.

“There was just one tiny block missing,” he said.

“The other two were reasonably tough competitors and had a good crack at it. One was getting close and that kept me going.”

Keenan said he first felt nervous ahead of the finals but once he heard more about the final competition in Christchurch he was really excited to give it a go.

NZCB/Supplied Judge Marc Palmer, president Jonny Rive, competitors Sam Keenan, Connor Perriton, Jayden Marshall and judge Richard Poff pictured at the regional heats in Ashburton on Saturday.

He would be preparing for the finals as he got more information about what the challenges would be before the finals.

During the finals, Keenan will compete against 19 other regional winners from across New Zealand for the Ken Read Memorial Trophy and $25,000 worth of prizes.

The national final will be held at the NZCB National Conference and Expo in Christchurch.

In a media release, NZCB Industry pathways and apprenticeship manager, Nick Matthews, said the competition on Saturday demonstrated the “outstanding quality and diversity” of apprentices training in the industry.

“Nationwide we’re seeing increasing diversity among apprentices entering the building trade, with a record number of female apprentices competing this year,” Matthews said.

Sam Keenan/Supplied Competitors Connor Perriton, Jayden Marshall and winner Sam Keenan at the regional heats of the annual NZCB Apprentice Challenge in Ashburton on Saturday.

“The regional competitions have set the bar high ahead of the national final, and these events are a great opportunity for communities around New Zealand to get an insight into building apprenticeship training and to celebrate those apprentices that are excelling in their field.”

He said NZCB actively encouraged member builders to take on apprentices as part of its commitment to fostering the next generation of skilled builders.

“The future of New Zealand’s building industry depends on a strong pipeline of trade-qualified, highly capable builders, and the NZCB Apprentice Challenge is one way we support that on a national level.”

The forts were assessed by a panel of expert judges who looked at technical aspects such as the quality of workmanship, measuring, cutting and assembly, as well as other essential skills while working against the clock, including their ability to follow a detailed plan and safe working technique, with Keenan receiving the top score overall.

The forts built on Saturday will be auctioned off via TradeMe from Monday, with all proceeds going to KidsCan and Cyclone Gabrielle Relief.

Given the recent devastation from Cyclone Gabrielle, several forts will be donated to play centres in affected areas.