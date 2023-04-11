Businesses continue to open at The Showgrounds development in Timaru

Bunnings Warehouse are on schedule to open at The Showgrounds by mid-year.

Progress continues at the site of Timaru’s newest retail development, with another business confirming it will open next week.

Three businesses have opened at The Showgrounds since last month – Countdown the first on March 9, followed by Bed Bath and Beyond and Look Sharp.

It was announced in December 2020 that Redwood Group had purchased the 12-hectare site from the Timaru District Council’s holdings company.

News of the sale and three-stage construction plans for the 34,000 sq² development were controversial in some sectors, with concerns the development would hurt the town’s central business district and legal action threatened at one stage.

On Tuesday, Black and White Coffee Cartel director Tony Yin said its new store at The Showgrounds would open next Monday.

It has been more than four years since the cafe franchise confirmed it was looking to open in Timaru, and more than two years since the business was confirmed as a tenant of the development.

“It’s exciting to be at this point,’’ Yin said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Showgrounds development showing St Pierre’s Sushi, Bed Bath and Beyond and Bunnings.

“We’re all on track to open on April 17 and have been doing staff training.’’

He said the business would employ about 12 staff, and there had been few issues in recruiting for the new roles.

“It wasn’t too bad compared to last year when we couldn’t find anyone – that was in Christchurch though.’’

The business would be open seven days a week, he said.

Meanwhile, Bunnings area manager Dean Gick said construction of its new Timaru store at the development was “progressing well’’.

“We’re on track to open by mid-year,’’ Gick said.

“We’re really looking forward to opening our doors in a few months’ time and bringing a wide range of home, lifestyle and DIY products to the area.’’

The community would be kept updated as the opening date drew closer, he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An aerial view of The Showgrounds on March 8, 2023.

“The store will have around 65 team members spanning a range of different roles.

“Recruitment of team members is in full swing.’’

While the developer experienced some minor construction delays because of inclement weather and challenges posed by Covid-19, Gick said Bunnings is “really pleased to be on track to open mid-year’’.

A sign on St Pierre’s Sushi store at The Showgrounds said, “Best sushi in Timaru coming soon’’, but the business was yet to respond to a request for comment.

Lone Star, which was announced as a tenant at the development in March 2020, has also been approached for comment.

The nationwide restaurant chain is still taking applications for a franchise operator for the Timaru restaurant, according to Lone Star’s website.

Since the development opened, traffic congestion on State Highway 1 outside the retail centre had been an issue, frustrating motorists and truck drivers who have complained of long delays and safety concerns.