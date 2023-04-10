Above average temperatures in coastal Canterbury in March likely to continue till June

Temperatures from April to June are most likely to be above average (55% chance) for coastal Canterbury and Otago. (File photo)

The trend of above average temperatures in Canterbury and South Canterbury in March is likely to continue till June, climate reports by Niwa show.

Niwa’s seasonal climate outlook from April to June for coastal Canterbury and Otago say temperatures are most likely to be above average (55% chance).

“Continued marine heatwave conditions will likely prevent long-lasting below average air temperatures.”

Rainfall totals are most likely to be near normal (45% chance) and soil moisture levels and river flows are most likely to be near normal (45-50% chance).

Niwa’s March climate summary shows temperatures were above average (0.51C – 1.20C above average) in parts of Tasman, Marlborough, coastal parts of Canterbury south of Ashburton, Dunedin, and central and southern Southland.

In contrast, rainfall was above normal (120% to 149% of normal) or well above normal (greater than 149% of normal) across much of the South Island, as well as Wellington, southern Wairarapa, Whanganui and Taranaki.

The highest one-day rainfall recorded was 166 millimetres, at Mt Cook Village on March 20. On the same day Pukaki received 50mm of rain which was its fourth-highest one-day rainfall since records began in 1972.

Pukaki recorded its fourth-lowest daily maximum temperature since records began in 1972 at 9.8C on March 21.

Weather data from Plant and Food Research show Cromwell, Takapō/Tekapo and New Plymouth are the top three sunniest places in New Zealand for the year so far.

Cromwell received 785.2 hours of sunshine, Takapō/Tekapo is its closest rival with 765.5 hours, while New Plymouth has had 763.7 hours.

Takapō/Tekapo was also the 10th sunniest town in the country in March with 220.1 hours of sunshine.