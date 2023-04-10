Jurassic proportions: Dinosaurs coming to Timaru

The Amazing Dinosaur Discovery will be at Caroline Bay on April 15 and 16 with its organiser Paul Johnson excited about the visit.

The dinosaurs are coming – more than 30 of them, and they’re set to take over Caroline Bay.

The Amazing Dinosaur Discovery will visit Timaru on April 15 and 16 as part of a national tour and will include lifelike robotic dinosaurs, a fossil station and 90-minute sessions where people will be able to see animatronic creatures at the size they would have been 65 million years ago.

Organiser Paul Johnson said he was excited about the Timaru stop and said the Caroline Bay location was the perfect spot to step back in time.

“We’re really looking forward to it,’’ he said.

READ MORE:

* In pictures: Caroline Bay Rock and Hop draws huge crowds

* Roaring robot dinosaurs invade city as part of The Amazing Dinosaur Discovery

* Dinosaurs come to life as DinoFest visits Palmerston North



He had been touring the country for about the past six months and as a fan of dinosaurs had travelled overseas to find some realistic replicas.

“I went to a dinosaur event in Australia and saw a static display.’’

Being an “entertainment guru’’ and knowing about the logistical side of running events, Johnson said he decided he wanted to learn more about the logistics of having moveable dinosaurs.

That was about five years ago, but then Covid-19 struck, so Johnson said it was nice to finally be on the road with the dinosaurs.

“We started in Hamilton and then went north and when we finish we’ll go back up to the North Island again.’’

He said the experience was something for all ages “not just for the kids’’.

On display will be tyrannosaurus rex, the 12-metre neck of the Brachiosaurus and robotic raptors.

Supplied Just some of the prehistoric creatures featured in the experience.

There was a strong educational focus with fossil digging, dino-rides, a dino-mite playground, crafts and other activities.

The experience had proved popular throughout the country, with smaller communities being the most supportive, and people were encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.

The Timaru visit session times are 11am to 12.30pm, 1pm to 2.30pm and 3pm to 4.30pm on Saturday, and 11am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 2.30pm on Sunday.

Visit DinosaurDiscovery.co.nz for more information.

The Timaru Herald has a family pass worth $88 to give away to one lucky reader.

To go in the draw please email: rachael.comer@stuff.co.nz with your name, address and a phone number, and answer the following question: What is the size of the neck of the Brachiosaurus that will be on display during the Amazing Dinosaur Discovery in Timaru?

Tickets will be drawn on April 13.