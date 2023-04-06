Infant attacked by dog in Timaru taken to hospital with minor lacerations to the face

The child received minor lacerations to the face and required stitches. (File photo)

A one-year-old boy was attacked by a dog and received minor lacerations to his face while visiting a residential address in Timaru on Wednesday.

Sergeant Sam Stewart said the boy was visiting a Pukaki St address with his mum at 2.20pm when the dog at the address attacked the child.

The child has received minor lacerations to the face and was transported to Timaru Hospital and required stitches.

Stewart said dog control officers attended the incident and impounded the dog.

Timaru District Council’s communications and engagement manager Stephen Doran confirmed they had impounded a dog following an incident on Wednesday.

“This is subject to an active investigation, so we are unable to provide further details at this time,” he said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were alerted to the incident at 2.13pm, sending one ambulance.

“One person was taken to Timaru Hospital in a moderate condition,” they said.

The council’s dog control annual report shows there were 1148 working dogs in the district in the 2021/2022 reporting year, 2521 rural pets, 5844 pets, three disability assist dogs, 12 dangerous dogs and 74 menacing dogs.

A total of 292 infringement notices were issued in the 2021/2022 reporting year.