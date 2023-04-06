Late entries bump up participation numbers for New Zealand's largest one-day A&P show

Preparations for the 125th Mackenzie A&P Highland Show on Easter Monday are well under way.

A decision by the organisers of the 125th Mackenzie A&P Highland Show to accept late entries has bumped up participation numbers for the event.

The show, considered the largest one-day event of its type in New Zealand, is held annually on Easter Monday in Fairlie and normally attracts between 10,000 and 15,000 people with the organisers expecting more to attend this year.

Mackenzie A&P Society secretary Jodi Payne said they made the decision to accept late entries for some sections to encourage more people to participate and now the number of entries was nearing 3500.

“The ground’s in good condition, and we’re not too worried about the weather,” Payne said.

“We’re working today to get the marquees up and a lot of the businesses have already started to bring in their tractors and large exhibits for display.

“There’s also a business who are unloading a portable house.”

Payne said the organising committee was almost at the finish line with preparations for the big day on Monday.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Marquees are going up ahead of the 125th Mackenzie A&P Highland Show.

“We’ll do the final preparations on Saturday with things like putting up the rubbish bins and looking around and finalising everything.”

Payne added the Mackenzie Shears will be holding a speed shearing competition and the top two shearers in New Zealand are expected to attend.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Finley Kerr of Fairlie gets a tractor ready for the 125th Mackenzie A&P Highland Show on Easter Monday.

MetService on Thursday showed the forecast for Easter Monday for Fairlie was partly cloudy with north easterlies.

A maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius was forecast and the minimum forecast temperature for the day was 9C.

After missing the show in 2022 due to the pandemic a lot of people would be keen to come back, she said.

“It's going to be a full day of entertainment, and it costs less than a movie ticket.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Pictured directing a bailer off the transporter is Quitin Leach ahead of the 125th Mackenzie A&P Highland Show.

Payne said although the committee was able to weather the two earlier cancellations they would “really appreciate” the support from the South Canterbury community this year.

Craig Smith, the ‘Wonkey Donkey’ Man, sponsored by Fairlie Early Learners, and local musician Brad Staley would keep the crowds going until 5pm, and Bedford Entertainment would host a talent show.

The Mackenzie Young Farmers group would also be running a pet tent at the show.

Other activities on the day included pedalmania, archery, The Mackenzie Shears, wood chopping, sheepdog trials, vintage machinery, Mackenzie Highland Pipe Band, Country Kids Agri-sports, Fairlie Four Square lolly scramble, a grand parade, carnival rides, more than 160 shopping stalls, and more than 20 food and drink stalls.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Preparations are well underway for the 125th Mackenzie A&P Highland Show. Pictured mowing the site grass in Graham Pooke.

Entry to the event costs $15 for adults, under-15s are $5, and pre-schoolers are free.

Dogs are not allowed at the show, except for guide and assistance dogs.

Free parking would be available off School Rd.