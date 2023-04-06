One person in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle

Police are making enquiries into the incident in North St on Thursday where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. (File photo)

A person was taken to hospital in a serious condition after being hit by a car in Timaru on Thursday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the incident involved a single vehicle on North St between Gibson and Le Cren Streets.

Enquiries are ongoing, and no further information could be provided at this time, the spokesperson said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of a motor vehicle incident just after 2pm.

READ MORE:

* Four separate crashes in Timaru District

* Six injured in two-vehicle collision in Mackenzie District

* Person hospitalised due to injuries in Temuka crash



“One ambulance responded to the scene and our crew treated and transported one patient in a serious condition to Timaru Hospital,” The St John spokesperson said.