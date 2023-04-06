One person in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle
A person was taken to hospital in a serious condition after being hit by a car in Timaru on Thursday afternoon.
A police spokesperson said the incident involved a single vehicle on North St between Gibson and Le Cren Streets.
Enquiries are ongoing, and no further information could be provided at this time, the spokesperson said.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of a motor vehicle incident just after 2pm.
“One ambulance responded to the scene and our crew treated and transported one patient in a serious condition to Timaru Hospital,” The St John spokesperson said.