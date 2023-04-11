Piggy cuteness: Guinea pig show held in Timaru for first time
They came, they squeaked, and looked very cute. Guinea pigs were the stars of the show that was a Timaru first.
The Otago Cavy Club’s first show of the year was held at St Mary’s Church Hall on Monday, with Auckland judge Andy Lawrie in attendance.
Club member Andorra Sedgeman said the event included a pure bred show and a novice show, as well as a dress up section.
She said “quite a lot’’ of guinea pigs were entered on the day.
“There’s lots of people here today [Monday], I’m really surprised with the amount of people here today,’’ Sedgeman said.