Piggy cuteness: Guinea pig show held in Timaru for first time

11:57, Apr 11 2023
JOHN BISSET/STUFF
The Otago Cavy Club held its first guinea pig show in Timaru on Easter Monday.

They came, they squeaked, and looked very cute. Guinea pigs were the stars of the show that was a Timaru first.

The Otago Cavy Club’s first show of the year was held at St Mary’s Church Hall on Monday, with Auckland judge Andy Lawrie in attendance.

Club member Andorra Sedgeman said the event included a pure bred show and a novice show, as well as a dress up section.

She said “quite a lot’’ of guinea pigs were entered on the day.

“There’s lots of people here today [Monday], I’m really surprised with the amount of people here today,’’ Sedgeman said.

Twins Aurelia and Seraphina Hansen, 10, with their guinea pigs.
JOHN BISSET/Stuff
Twins Aurelia and Seraphina Hansen, 10, with their guinea pigs.
Andy Lawrie judges a guinea pig at the show.
JOHN BISSET/Stuff
Andy Lawrie judges a guinea pig at the show.
Lucy Penno, 3, shows off Cherry and Rosie.
JOHN BISSET/Stuff
Lucy Penno, 3, shows off Cherry and Rosie.
Peanut who is owned by Molly Newcome, 12.
JOHN BISSET/Stuff
Peanut who is owned by Molly Newcome, 12.
Tracy Loomes and Split in Two and Moonbeam Daisy.
JOHN BISSET/Stuff
Tracy Loomes and Split in Two and Moonbeam Daisy.
Maddi Hardy and Pumpkin.
JOHN BISSET/Stuff
Maddi Hardy and Pumpkin.
A guinea pig on display at the show.
JOHN BISSET/Stuff
A guinea pig on display at the show.
Alex Newcome and Clover.
JOHN BISSET/Stuff
Alex Newcome and Clover.