Piggy cuteness: Guinea pig show held in Timaru for first time

The Otago Cavy Club held its first guinea pig show in Timaru on Easter Monday.

They came, they squeaked, and looked very cute. Guinea pigs were the stars of the show that was a Timaru first.

The Otago Cavy Club’s first show of the year was held at St Mary’s Church Hall on Monday, with Auckland judge Andy Lawrie in attendance.

Club member Andorra Sedgeman said the event included a pure bred show and a novice show, as well as a dress up section.

She said “quite a lot’’ of guinea pigs were entered on the day.

“There’s lots of people here today [Monday], I’m really surprised with the amount of people here today,’’ Sedgeman said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Twins Aurelia and Seraphina Hansen, 10, with their guinea pigs.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Andy Lawrie judges a guinea pig at the show.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Lucy Penno, 3, shows off Cherry and Rosie.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Peanut who is owned by Molly Newcome, 12.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Tracy Loomes and Split in Two and Moonbeam Daisy.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Maddi Hardy and Pumpkin.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A guinea pig on display at the show.