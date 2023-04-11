Police investigating large brawl in Timaru which left man hospitalised
A person was hospitalised following a brawl in Timaru in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Senior Sergeant Dylan Murray, of Timaru, said the assault on MacDonald St was reported to police at 1.10am and a man was taken to Timaru Hospital with head and facial injuries.
The injured person was later discharged and was recovering at home.
A police spokesperson later said approximately 20 people were involved in the brawl..
Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.