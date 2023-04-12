'Close to the edge': Big demand for food bank services in South Canterbury

A massive funding boost for the region’s food banks couldn’t have come at a better time, with one organisation reporting a huge increase in demand for its services as the cost of living continues to bite.

Presbyterian Support South Canterbury’s Family Works has supported 387 families with food parcels in the past three months, a huge jump from 273 for the same period in 2022, its general manager Liz Nolan said.

“People are living so close to the edge that an unexpected bill can leave them without enough money to buy the food they need,’’ Nolan said.

The Community Trust of Mid and South Canterbury has confirmed $127,000 in funding to food cupboards and food banks throughout the region for 2023, and the same amount in each of the next two years.

The trust supports 12 organisations throughout South Canterbury and the funding will allow them to reduce administration for the food banks and allow them to plan for the future.

Nolan said without the contribution, the organisation could not stock its shelves or give out the amount of food it does each year.

Food poverty could strike anywhere, she said.

Christine Liggett, left, and Lacey Healy with foodbank items at Presbyterian Support South Canterbury's Family Works.

“Sometimes people need some extra support to get them through a tough patch,’’ Nolan said.

“Over the past few months, we have seen significant increases in costs of food especially fresh fruit and vegetables but groceries in general, increases in housing costs and increases in the costs of petrol.

“We are receiving more requests from community agencies and from within the wider community for food parcels.’’

Nolan said the increase was “very concerning’’ in the lead up to winter.

“Winter brings additional increases in power bills and many people, especially older people, find this time of the year particularly difficult.

“We are already seeing more older people requesting food support than in previous months. Costs of purchasing winter school uniforms, winter footwear is an additional cost from families.’’

The data shows 1 in 9 (12.0%) of New Zealand children live in low-income households that had less than 50% of the median equivalised disposable household income.

She said community members could help support those struggling by donating through Presbyterian Support South Canterbury’s website or by dropping off items to Family Works, 26 North St, Timaru or by putting items in the organisation’s food trolley at New World, Highfield.

“A huge thank you to the people from within the community, businesses and trusts who regularly donate to the food bank and to our food bank volunteers – we are extremely grateful for your ongoing support.’’

The trust’s chief executive Liz Shea said it was a common misconception that only homeless or unemployed people needed food parcels.

“The main recipients now are families managing low incomes or those who are facing crises, like job loss or unexpected medical or maintenance bills,’’ she said.

The face of hunger across the country was diverse, she said.

“And the increase in the cost of living has seen more people facing hardship for the first time in our region.”

St Vincent De Paul Timaru also received funding from the Community Trust of Mid and South Canterbury.

Most groups used the funding to top up food parcels that they assembled from donated and rescued foods, Shea said.

“Items such as fresh vegetables, meat, sanitary items and nappies can be included in parcels as need is identified.

“All these groups rely on volunteers to make up and distribute the food parcels.’’

The South Canterbury recipients of the funding are the St Andrew’s Food Bank Geraldine, the Temuka Combined Churches Foodbank, Presbyterian Support South Canterbury, St Vincent de Paul Timaru, The Salvation Army Timaru, The Salvation Army Waimate, Waimate Community Hub, the Mackenzie District Enhancement Board and Foodbank Canterbury.