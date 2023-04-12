Future of Waimate waste-to-energy plant resource consent applications to be decided in May

South Island Resource Recovery Limited had requested the objection be heard by an independent commissioner.

The company behind a proposed waste-to-energy plant will have to provide more information and wait until May to learn whether an independent commissioner will uphold its appeal against the district and regional councils’ decision to reject its resource consent applications for a second time.

In January, South Island Resource Recovery Limited (SIRRL) appealed a decision by the Waimate District Council and Environment Canterbury to return its resource consent applications for a second time – citing “insufficient information” – in particular, a lack of a Cultural Impact Assessment (CIA).

SIRRL originally lodged its applications for the $350 million plant in Glenavy in September, and after they were kicked back by both councils in October due to “fundamental” information missing, they resubmitted them in November, only to have them sent back again.

At the time of confirming it had lodged an appeal, SIRRL also confirmed it had asked for the objection to be heard by an independent commissioner.

The hearing was held at ECan’s Council Chambers, in Christchurch, on Tuesday, with independent commissioner Rob Enright appointed.

When the applications were returned for a second time in late December, Taylor had penned letters to both councils questioning the decision and said the Resource Management Act (RMA) had “no requirements for a CIA to be provided as a prerequisite to making a legally competent application”.

The company understood the assessment would be completed after the consents were lodged, he said.

“Accordingly, the councils’ rejection of the application on this basis is unlawful and an abuse of power,” Taylor had then said adding that their application had the required material already.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff The hearing was held at ECan’s council chambers in Christchurch on Tuesday.

“We note that the councils make no substantive reference to Section 6.17 of our application. That section meticulously identifies possible cultural value issues and explains why none has material effect or relevance.”

Taylor had said SIRRL had never questioned the importance of cultural impact assessments, and it still maintains that stance.

An update on ECan’s website in late January regarding Project Kea said their justifications for the return of the applications in both October and December included the lack of a CIA.

“We maintain that due to the size and complexity of this project, the assessment is required in order to fulfil the requirements of the Resource Management Act (RMA).”

SIRRL/Stuff Rob Enright requested more information to be submitted by Friday and said he would aim to make a decision on the matter in the week starting May 1.

After both the parties had made their arguments at the hearing on Tuesday, Enright requested more information to be submitted by SIRRL by Friday and said he would aim to make a decision on the matter in the week starting May 1.

If ECan’s decision to return the revised application is upheld, SIRRL can then choose to accept it or appeal to the Environment Court.

However, If ECan’s decision is dismissed, it will start processing the company’s consents.