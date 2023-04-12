Person taken to Timaru Hospital following two-vehicle crash in Timaru

A two-vehicle crash in Timaru on Wednesday afternoon has led to one person being hospitalised.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the patient was in a “minor condition”.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said two fire crews from Timaru responded to the crash on Church St at 2.04pm.

The spokesperson said no one was trapped in the vehicles and the fire crews assisted police and St John at the scene.

“The road is currently blocked and diversions are in place,” a police spokesperson said.