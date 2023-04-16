Landlord ordered to pay $1000 for breaching 'quiet enjoyment' of tenancy

A Tenancy Tribunal adjudicator has ordered a South Canterbury landlord to pay $1000 to a tenant for a breach of “quiet enjoyment”. (File photo)

A South Canterbury landlord who breached a tenant’s “quiet enjoyment” has been ordered to pay $1000 in compensation.

The order against Katherine Lord, and in favour of Tyla McNoe, involved a rural property near Temuka and was made by Tenancy Tribunal adjudicator J Greene in March following hearings on November 21, 2022, and February 28, 2023.

Greene said the tenancy was unusual firstly in that the landlord was living in close proximity to the tenant in a sleepout without services.

The tenancy was also unusual because the landlord thought she had an agreement to use kitchen facilities in the house occupied by the tenant.

READ MORE:

* Auckland landlord who timed tenant's shower has to pay for harassment

* Auckland tenant awarded over $7000 after being harassed in cockroach-infested flat

* Tribunal orders $2145 in damages against landlord to protect tenants' right to complain



“The relationship between the parties deteriorated quite quickly, after the tenant served a 14-day breach notice on the landlord on September 18, 2022. Her concerns included her belief that the premises were not Healthy Homes Standards (HHS) compliant.

“The following day, the landlord served a notice to terminate the tenancy on four weeks’ notice.”

Greene said the tenant’s evidence about breaches of her quiet enjoyment included video footage and other evidence from four witnesses about the breaches.

“The landlord believed she was justified in cutting across the tenant’s lawn, for example, as she accessed her paddocks. But she wasn’t entitled to do that.

“One of the videos showed the landlord insisting that she could access the tenant’s outdoor area, when she could not do that as of right.”

Greene said the tenant installed security cameras, so she would have evidence of the landlord’s breaches of her quiet enjoyment.

“The landlord denied breaching the tenant’s quiet enjoyment. She drew a map of the property including her premises and the tenant’s premises to illustrate why she needed to cut across the tenant’s lawn while coming back from a paddock. She denied peeping into the tenant’s house.”

Greene found in favour of the landlord over the HHS complaint and also ordered the tenant remove the security cameras and repair any damage caused by their installation.

“I find that the tenant is entitled to some compensation however for the fact that her power was initially not separately monitored; and for the landlord purporting to terminate the tenancy which meant she had to apply to the tribunal for relief.

“Those actions constitute breaches of her quiet enjoyment.

“The evidence I heard from the parties and the tenant’s witnesses, as well as the video evidence, establish that the landlord breached the tenant’s quiet enjoyment on occasions.

“This is a case where the parties would have the tribunal believe that each was the innocent victim of the actions of the other. Seldom is that the case.”

Greene said tenancies where the landlord lived in separate premises on the same property often come to grief.

McNoe had proved a case for compensation for the combined actions of the landlord that amounted to breaches of her quiet enjoyment, Greene found.

Greene also offered some advice to Lord saying that if she intends renting the premises again the tribunal recommends she use the Tenancy Services tenancy agreement available free, and that she have the premises professionally assessed for compliance with the HHS.

The decision also noted the tenant had found another tenancy by February 28 and by consent the tenancy agreement between Lord and McNoe ended on March 6.