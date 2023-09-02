Efter SkÆlvet: The town, and man, that inspired a Danish crime novel

Timaru councillor and real estate agent Stu Piddington, and his home town, feature in the Danish novel Efter SkÆlvet, written by Heidi and Claus Lohman.

A chance encounter with a tourist during a call of nature on the Lindis Pass sent a shiver down Stu Piddington’s spine.

On holiday with his wife Meghan in December 2017, the pair were travelling through the alpine pass when nature called, and they pulled over to the side of the road by another campervan.

Almost six years later, that encountered has inspired a Danish thriller novel Efter SkÆlvet, which means After The Quake, featuring Piddington who is a Timaru District councillor, a real estate agent, and former journalist, his wife, and his hometown.

But back to that fateful meeting.

In the middle of nowhere, Piddington began to talk to the man in the other camper, Claus Lohman, who had stopped on the side of the road with his two young boys.

“We got chatting, and he was hilarious,’’ Piddington said.

Supplied Simon, now 19, and Andreas Lohman, now 14, on holiday in Glendhu Bay in December 2017.

“He was telling me all about his boys.’’

Then Piddington’s wife asked the man what he did for a living.

“It was early morning in the Lindis Pass, and he said ‘I kill people’,’’ Piddington said.

After imparting the shocking revelation, Lohman then quickly explained he was a crime writer.

And not just any writer – Lohman, a chemistry teacher, has published seven books and his debut reached the Amazon top three, and was translated into English and Italian.

Efter SkÆlvet was co-written with his wife Heidi Lohman.

Piddington said before they parted ways he offered Lohman a spot at their camping site at Glendhu Bay, Wānaka, and did not think much more about it.

“Then he turned up to see us,’’ Piddington said.

“He had 11 days in the South Island, and he spent eight with us. The boys loved swimming, fishing and camping.’’

Piddington said when Lohman left he had no idea the author would be so inspired by his Kiwi experience that he would write it into a novel.

“We said we’d keep in touch, and we joked that when his book was translated into English we wanted a signed copy. It was a real surprise to learn about the book.’’

While Piddington is yet to read the book, which is published in Danish, he has received a translated chapter.

Supplied Author Claus M Lohman and Heidi Lohman.

He said it was an “absolute honour’’ to feature in the book.

“I think I have travelled to about 50 countries and believe in karma. My kids also travel and hopefully someone will be kind to them.

“And it’s hilarious to think that a Danish crime writer has put little old Timaru in his book.’’

Lohman said he fell in love with New Zealand on his visit, and wanted to honour the Piddingtons for their generosity to him and his sons.

“When I was there I thought ‘I have to write about New Zealand’

“This couple [Stu and Meghan] were so warm and brilliant people.’’

He said Piddington featured throughout the book – there was a character named Stu at the end and there is a prison guard named Jack Piddington.

“He [Stu] is the main character, but I did not want to use his name – Stu Pid to honour him, and Meghan is one of his girlfriends.’’

The main character of the book, Robert McAllister, is a plastic surgeon, who despite a traumatic childhood, has had a successful life – until two of his colleagues die under suspicious circumstances and McAllister becomes a suspect.

He said he had never been to New Zealand before his 2017 holiday, and he wanted to learn more about the Māori culture, something else that features strongly throughout Efter SkÆlvet, he said.

Lohman hopes the book will become available in New Zealand, and said it was selling well in Denmark.

The book had been three years in the making and he said it made him happy to be able to share New Zealand with the rest of the world.

“It’s the most beautiful spot on earth.’’