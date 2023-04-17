South Canterbury's only static speed camera continues to rake in $1 million annually

Traffic passes the speed camera just south of Temuka on State Highway 1 which has collected $6.7m in fines since it started operating in May 2018.

The only static speed camera in South Canterbury is continuing to extract more than $1m annually from the pockets of speeding motorists.

Figures in police’s recently released road policing driving offence data spreadsheet confirms the camera on State Highway 1, at the intersection of Georgetown Rd south of Temuka, has averaged $120,630 a month in speeding fines since its installation.

Covid-19 and driver awareness will have played a part in the reduced ticket numbers, with 2022 the second lowest in the past five years at 11,480 from the 4,111,024 vehicles which passed by when it was deployed.

The camera still averaged $2889 a day in 2022 as it netted $1,054,740 in fines, but that is about $2000 a day less than it averaged in its first eight months of operation from May 2018 when 12,758 tickets were issued for $1,190,070.

In the 56 months since May 2018, the camera has generated $6,755,290 in infringements.

In 2019, the camera snapped its most speedsters with 18,692 tickets ($1,835,040) coming from 4,163,857 passing vehicles - before Covid-19 arrived and tickets fell to 13,875 in 2020 from 3,896,411 vehicle movements ($1,541,790), followed by 11,300 in 2021 ($1,133,650) as 4,177,358 vehicles passed.

New Zealand-wide static speed cameras issued 459,352 tickets in 2022 which netted $35.8m in tickets.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Traffic passes South Canterbury’s only static speed camera south of Temuka on State Highway 1.

The top five static speed camera sites in NZ in 2022 were:

Counties-Manukau central area (Mill Rd-Redoubt-Ranfurly Rd) 34,278.

Waitemata (Coatesville Riverhead Hwy-Wake Rd-Goldflats Lane) 31,207

Wellington (SH1 - Glover St-Newlands Rd overbridge) 27,150

Auckland motorways (SH20 - tunnel entrance and exit) 26,990

Auckland West (Hillsborough Rd - Olsen Ave-Goodall St) 25,303.\

Nationally, mobile speed cameras snapped 470,340 speedsters in 2022 for $26.6m in fines making for a combined static and mobile fines total of $62,473,370.

Alden Williams/Stuff A mobile speed camera van on a road in Nelson. (File photo)

The other significant area of road offending was through “officer-issued speeding offences” with 326,626 recorded nationwide worth $39.8m.

In the Aoraki district, there were 14,581 officer-issued speeding offences in 2022 worth $1.72m compared to 12,829 tickets in 2021 ($1.60m), 12,829 in 2020 ($1.56m), 14,306 in 2019 ($1.82m) and 13,391 in 2018 ($1.69m).

Mobile speed cameras added a further $422,470 to the fines haul in the Aoraki (Mid and South Canterbury) police district from 7992 tickets. The 2022 figure was a jump on 2021’s 4410 ($312,260) and 2020’s 5875 ($401,380) but trails 2019’s 9153 ($617,690) and 2018’s 9933 ($600,570).

1 NEWS Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency proposes sweeping state highway speed limit reductions. (Video first published November 2022.)

123rf A police officer issues a driving offence ticket. (File photo)

Other offending data for Aoraki includes:

OFFICER ISSUED RED LIGHT OFFENCES

2022: 68 ($8100)

2021: 84 ($10,950)

2020: 82 ($9900)

2019: 59 ($8700)

2018: 81 ($11,400)

2022 NZ-wide total: 7841 ($1,047,300)

RESTRAINTS

2022: 1242 ($181,950)

2021: 1316 ($191,850)

2020: 1076 ($154,650)

2019: 1351 ($190,500)

2018: 1443 ($208,950)

2022 NZ-wide total: 42,363 ($6,133,950)

ALCOHOL and DRUGS

2022: 454 (16 drug specific)

2021: 390 (10)

2020: 386 (11)

2019: 424 (7)

2018: 473 (8)

Alcohol specific monetary amount

2022: $23,400

2021: $18,600

2020: $21,400

2019: $26,400

2018: $25,000

2022 NZ-wide total: 21,215 ($1,417,300)

MOBILE PHONE OFFENCES

2022: 2046 ($304,500)

2021: 1910 ($237,440)

2020: 1246 ($96,640)

2019: 918 ($71,690)

2018: 937 ($73,840)

2022 NZ-wide total: 47,600: ($6,951,900)