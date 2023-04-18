Field of Remembrance crosses returning to Caroline Bay

People walk through the Field of Remembrance white crosses at Caroline Bay, Timaru, after the Anzac Day service in 2016.

The white crosses representing the South Canterbury men and women who served and died in the world wars will be back at Timaru's Caroline Bay for Anzac Day commemorations.

The Fields of Remembrance display been curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic over the past few years but South Canterbury RSA president Grant Finlayson is calling for volunteers to put the about 1500 crosses in place this Sunday.

"It takes time to put 1500 crosses in a neat order," Finlayson said.

"It is a bit of an undertaking, but we think that it is well worth it.

"We often see, before and after, people wandering through looking for names or just taking time to reflect on the scene."

Finlayson said they've put out a call for volunteers to help.

"If we get 20-30 people that is generally a great help.

"It is nice if people can come along and help."

Before the crosses are installed, the RSA has the annual Poppy Day appeal this Friday.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Poppy Day street appeal co-ordinator, Raewyn Rennie, left, and South Canterbury RSA secretary, Alana Johns are ready for the RSA’s annual appeal on Friday.

Finlayson said collectors will be scattered around Timaru and the RSA is always grateful for the support.

“There are actually more veterans these days ... the likes of Afghanistan, Timor and Iraq mean the needs are greater.”

Finlayson said people perceive that the needs are coming to an end as world war veterans pass on, but there were now a lot of service people facing all sorts of issues from their service.

The Field of Remembrance will be set up on Sunday from 10am at Caroline Bay near the rose garden and will be on display for one week.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Commanding officer of HMNZS Canterbury, Commmander Bronwyn Heslop, will be guest speaker at the Anzac Day commemorations in Timaru.

The South Canterbury RSA's Anzac Day commemorations begin at 6am on Tuesday with a dawn service at the Timaru War Memorial Cenotaph on Queen St. That is followed at 7am by the cemetery service at the Timaru Cemetery, Domain Ave; and then the civic service at the Caroline Bay Soundshell at 10am. The service will include a haka, flyover, speeches, poems, hymns, wreath laying and a blank firing of the World War II 25 pounder field gun.

Finlayson said the guest speaker will be the commanding officer of the HMNZS Canterbury, Commander Bronwyn Heslop. Also in attendance will be five other female crew from the Canterbury.

In the Waimate District, commemorations begin with a 6am dawn service at the Hakataramea Cenotaph followed by the 7am Waimate dawn service at the Victoria Park Memorial Gates. There will be a 8am service at the Southburn War Memorial, 8.45am at the St Andrews War Memorial and 10.30am the Waimate Civic Service at the town’s event centre followed by a march to the War Memorial Clock Tower.

At 2pm, the commemoration moves to the Waihao Forks Hotel for “Ted’s Bottle Service”, remembering Ted d’Auvergne who left an unopened bottle of beer behind when he departed for World War II in 1939.

He told the publican that he would open when he returned but d’Auvergne never returned and is buried in the Suda Bay war cemetery in Crete. His bottle remains unopened at the hotel.