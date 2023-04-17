Two airlifted to hospital after campervan overturns on Mt Cook Rd

Three people were killed in the early hours of Monday when their campervan crashed on a bridge at the intersection near Geraldine (pictured). A second crash involving a campervan on South Canterbury roads was reported on Monday afternoon.

Two people with serious injuries have been airlifted to Christchurch Hospital after a campervan overturned on Mount Cook Rd.

The crash on Mount Cook Rd/State Highway 80 was the second involving a campervan on South Canterbury roads on Monday.

Three people were killed when their rented campervan hit a roadside barrier and exploded into flames just after 1am, near Geraldine.

A St John spokesperson said they airlifted two patients, one in a critical condition and one in a serious condition to Christchurch Hospital.

READ MORE:

* Three people from overseas killed in fiery South Canterbury campervan crash

* Two dead after wrong-way crash on Waikato Expressway

* Minor injuries in crash on Geraldine-Fairlie Highway



Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency media manager Frances Adank said motorists are advised to delay travel to and from Aoraki/Mount Cook as the road had reopened just after 5pm under Stop/Go management as a single lane only.

“Traffic may take an hour or more to clear given school holiday traffic, so people are well advised to delay if they can,” she said.

A police spokesperson said they received a report of the single vehicle crash on Mount Cook Rd at 2.20pm.

“A vehicle has left the road and two people are reported to be seriously injured,” the spokesperson said.

“The road is closed while emergency services attend, motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.”

The Serious Crash Unit had been advised and would investigate, they said.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Three people died near Geraldine early on Monday morning after a campervan hit a road barrier and caught fire. It was one of three fatal crashes around the country early this morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson Blair Walklin said a fire crew from Twizel responded to the crash.

Walklin said a campervan had rolled on its roof but no one was trapped. The crews assisted with setting up a helicopter landing area and patient care.