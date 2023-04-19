Timaru District’s median house prices increase $6000 in March

In March, the Timaru District’s median house price was $488,000, up on February’s $482,000.

Timaru District’s median house prices saw an increase in March after they fell in February following January's record-breaking high.

In March, the Timaru District’s median house price was $488,000, up on February’s $482,000 and up on the year prior which saw median prices sitting at $480,000 in March 2022.

In January this year, the median house price for the Timaru District reached an all-time high of $535,000.

There were 70 homes sold in the district in March, well up on the 56 sold in February but back on the 81 sold in March 2022.

READ MORE:

* More sales but Timaru District's median house price drops by more than $50,000

* Timaru District's median house price hits record high, sees drop in first home buyers

* Median house price in Waimate hits record high of $460,000



REINZ ambassador for Timaru, Julian Blanchard, said in the Timaru urban area 56 houses were sold in March, with a median price of $480,000.

“This reflects what we have seen in the market with a good number of sales starting to come back to levels over the last couple of years,” Blanchard said.

“There is still a lower amount of stock on the market which is seeing the prices hold and not tracking downwards.”

Blanchard said 39 properties sold in February, with a median price of $482,000 showing the “market is still very buoyant in Timaru.”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff REINZ ambassador for Timaru Julian Blanchard said the “market is still very buoyant in Timaru.”

The median house price in the Mackenzie District in March 2023 was $615,000, well up on February’s $565,000 and down on March 2022’s $655,000.

Nine homes were sold in the district in March 2023, compared to 10 in February and 10 in March 2022.

The Waimate District’s median house price for March 2023 was $442,000, down from $460,000 in February and up on March 2022’s $408,300.

Seven homes were sold in the district in March 2023, compared to six in February and eight in March 2022.

REINZ/Supplied REINZ chief executive Jen Baird said across Timaru, Ashburton, and Christchurch owner occupiers were most active.

REINZ chief executive Jen Baird said the Canterbury District’s median price decreased 2.9% annually to $680,000.

“Across Timaru, Ashburton, and Christchurch owner-occupiers were most active. Attendance at open homes picked up for properties in the mid-level price range,” Baird said.

“Some vendors are still coming to the market with high price expectations, but most are now meeting the market and are realistic about buyer feedback and the economy.

“There have also been realistic expectations in the auction room and adjustments in reserves if they can see bidding. Vendors are moving their value expectations to ensure an unconditional sale on their terms.

“Economic sentiment and interest rates are having the biggest impact on Canterbury’s market; however, value change is softer in the regions than in other larger cities and local salespeople say they are still seen as a good value proposition.”