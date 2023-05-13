West End Bowls: Timaru club to celebrate 70 years of sport, friendship and championships

West End Indoor Bowls Club’s Gill Inkersell reflects on her time with the club.

Timaru’s West End Indoor Bowls Club will celebrate its 70th jubilee in May but like many other clubs in the region, membership has dwindled, meaning it may be disestablished at the end of the year. Senior reporter Rachael Comer spoke to some long-time members who remember when there was a waiting list to get into the club.

For Ray Styles and Gill Inkersell it began many years ago as a way of being social and enjoying a sport.

Indoor bowls has provided the pair with friendship, competition, and, for a time, the sport was so popular, Inkersell and her late husband, were on a waiting list to join Timaru’s West End Indoor Bowls Club.

But now, ahead of the club’s 70th jubilee, the pair say it is a bittersweet moment.

There is a chance the club may fold at the end of the year - a dwindling membership and difficulty in finding new players has meant numbers keep falling, Inkersell said.

The once champion bowler no longer plays but is still an active member in the club.

“We used to have 12 mats,’’ she said.

“It’s been a wonderful club.’’

She joined the club as her parents were both members, in about 1978.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff West End Indoor Bowls Club members Gill Inkersell and Ray Styles prepare to celebrate the group’s 70th anniversary.

“I started playing bowls at Kingsdown in 1964,’’ she said.

“They started bowls at Kingsdown Hall, and I was living in the community at that point in time.’’

Her late husband would bring a colleague home from work, and he would babysit while the Inkersells went out bowling.

“That was the start of indoor bowls for me.’’

Her youngest child 2 at the time, Inkersell said bowls provided her with some fun and the chance to “forget I had four children at home’’.

“It was something we could relax and do.

“It didn’t cost a lot of money, and we didn’t have to provide anything which was a big plus.’’

For Styles, bowls was another sport to add to a list of activities he enjoyed.

“I’ve always played sport and still play golf,’’ he said.

He began playing bowls after two men travelled around the country introducing the game to people.

“I started playing in Otipua.

“It was a combined with table tennis in Otipua.’’

He said television had a big part to play in the demise of bowling club membership.

Inkersell said it was likely the club would fold at the end of the year, as it could not afford to keep going with half-a-dozen members.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Inkersell and Styles have loved their time with the club.

“It’s a shame, but it’s happening in all sport.’’

They remembered when up to 14 indoor bowls clubs were flourishing in South Canterbury.

“Now there’s only a handful,’’ Inkersell said.

The pair described the game as a “great social outing’’, and they had made many friends in their time playing the game.

Club president Debra Ruffell said the club would celebrate 70 years with a fundraising tournament.

“We have a fundraising tournament every year,’’ she said.

“This year we’re donating the funds to South Canterbury Street Cats and the New Zealand Raptor Trust [based in Timaru].’’

She also described the celebrations as bittersweet – while the club was unlikely to survive another year, its future needed to be decided by members.

She has been a member of the club for about five years, and said while many often thought of bowls as an “old peoples’ game’’, she had been playing for about 12 years.

“I played for a year when I was about 10 as I had an aunt and uncle that played, and they had a bowling room in their house.’’

She gave up, returning to bowls when she moved to South Canterbury.

“A friend of mine was coming to play, I came along, and I was hooked again.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff There was once a waiting list for the club, after its membership soared to 100 members.

History

West End Indoor Bowls Club was formed in 1953.

Unfortunately, the early minutes and history of the club has been lost, or disposed of.

However, Styles, a life member, remembers being told that a group of about five men, led by the late Doug Andrew, went around the West End residential area of Timaru to see if they could gather enough interest to form a club.

It seems they did, as a club was formed and membership grew.

When it was nearing the 100 member mark, it was closed off and those wanting to join were put on a waiting list.

West End was one of about 10 clubs that formed the Timaru Association in the late 1950s, Inkersell said.

Hugh Currie was a driving force in West End participating in association events, she said.

In the early days names such as the Curries, Geddeses, Sheeds, Morgans, Brooks, Osbornes, Kartons, Dawsons, Mortimers, Joyce Dodds and Elaine Williams, then the Greigs, Noel Trounce and Anne Allan, the Pookes, Ray Styles and the Inkersells, kept West End to the fore in championships in the Timaru Indoor Bowls Association as well as the South Canterbury Centre.

Isabelle Mortimer became the first West End bowler to represent New Zealand against Australia.

Jan Greig represented the South Island several times and along with husband Terry, they were a formidable force in many South Canterbury events, Inkersell said.

In 1995, Jan Terry and Gill Inkersell were third equal in the national championships held in New Plymouth.

For many years West End Club played home and away social bowls on a Sunday afternoon against the Eveline Club in Ōamaru.

It was held year about with bowls from 2pm to 5pm then a potluck meal followed by social time entertainment.

It is thought this was an annual event until about 1987.

The West End Hall has always been the club’s home, but the hall suffered major fire damage in 2016, meaning players moved to the Timaru Indoor Bowls Stadium temporarily, while the building was repaired.

Supplied Timaru’s West End Hall.

West End held monthly triples tournaments and had up to eight mats being played on at its peak.

But then entries began to fall away, and the tournaments ceased in 2020.

Over the past few years, membership has also started to fall away.

Inkersell said the trend was creeping in everywhere, and it was getting “harder and harder to entice folk to come and enjoy indoor bowls’’.

“At this point I have to make mention of the late Elaine Williams who held our club together as secretary for many, many years.

“Nothing was too much for her, and she represented at both Timaru and centre level, took office as selector, and generally was always available for any jobs or problems within both, and also our club.

“She has been sorely missed.’’

Celebrations

West End Indoor Bowls Club will celebrate its 70th jubilee on May 27 at the Timaru Indoor Bowls Stadium and Community Centre on Ranui Ave.

The celebrations will begin at 1pm with a triples tournaments, two games, followed by afternoon tea and more games.

There will then be drinks and nibbles, speeches and a cake cutting before a dinner.