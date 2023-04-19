Police still working to identify foreign nationals killed in campervan crash as help sought on dangerous roads

Floral tributes have been left at the site of a campervan crash which claimed three lives in the early hours of Monday morning on the outskirts of Geraldine, in South Canterbury.

Two crashes involving campervans in South Canterbury on Monday, which claimed three lives and left two people seriously injured, have prompted an appeal for help identifying dangerous roads.

Police are yet to release the identity of the three people killed in a campervan crash on State Highway 79, near Geraldine early on Monday morning, but Aoraki area commander Inspector Vicki Walker has confirmed they were foreign nationals.

“We are still working on formal identification,” Walker said on Wednesday afternoon.

Two people seriously injured in a crash later on Monday on Mount Cook Rd/SH80 who were taken to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter have requested privacy.

South Canterbury road safety co-ordinator Daniel Naude said it was important for the community, especially in rural areas, to report any crashes, no matter how minor, to their district council.

“It gives us the bigger picture to figure out what is going wrong ... and if there’s something wrong with a particular road or intersection,” Naude said.

“We don’t want to rely only on the official reports on a crash, and the input from people who live near a crash site could really help us figure out what the problem is and help us fix the issue.”

Naude said he visited the site of Monday’s fatal crash near Geraldine, which claimed the lives of three people when the rented campervan they were travelling in hit a roadside barrier and exploded into flames just after 1am on Monday.

“Based on what we know, we did not see an issue jump out about the road or the intersection,” he said.

However, Geraldine residents told The Timaru Herald on Monday they had concerns about the intersection.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Geraldine residents say there have been several crashes at the intersection near the bridge on SH79 where the campervan crashed on Monday.

On Monday, Geraldine-Fairlie Highway resident Dave Blair said

hearing of the loss of three lives was upsetting as there had been many crashes at the intersection in the past - and he had raised concerns about it with police.

Blair said a lot of people failed to stop at the intersection, and he had previously had two cars crash through his fence.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF The trio killed when their rented campervan hit a roadside barrier and exploded into flames are believed to be from overseas.

Geraldine Community Board chairperson Jan Finlayson said locals drove with caution near the Earl Rd intersection.

“They know and understand the risks near that intersection pretty well. They tend to slow down on that road regardless if they are turning,” she said.

Earl Rd farmer Mark Mulligan said there had been other crashes at the spot, but none that he could recall involved a single vehicle crashing into barrier.

Speaking generally, Naude said travelling during early morning hours came with a number of risks.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff South Canterbury road safety co-ordinator Daniel Naude asks the community to report all crashes to their district council, regardless of how minor they may be.

“Your body clock, in most cases, is not used to operating at that time.

“You tend to become sleepy, and there will be a drop in attention and concentration while driving. Another thing is it’s dark at that time, and something could have happened before, and you would not see it.”

Naude said those who need to travel early in the morning could take precautions such as having another person in the vehicle to talk to and help keep them attentive.

“They can also be another pair of eyes while travelling, and taking regular breaks during the trip can help.”

He said when there’s less traffic on the road a driver can feel relaxed, and be at risk of paying less attention.

Both crashes were being investigated by the serious crash unit.