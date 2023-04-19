Road safety co-ordinator calls on community to share input on vehicle crashes

South Canterbury road safety co-ordinator Daniel Naude said it was important for the community, especially in the rural areas, to share their input on crashes.

South Canterbury’s road safety co-ordinator is calling on the community to share their input on vehicle crashes to help identify and solve any problems that may exist at a location.

Daniel Naude said it was important for the community, especially in the rural areas, to share their input with the road safety office at Timaru District Council about any crashes in their vicinity no matter how minor the crashes were.

“Its gives us the bigger picture to figure out what is going wrong there and if there’s something wrong with a particular road or intersection,” Naude said.

“We don't want to rely only on the official reports on a crash and the input from people who live near a crash site could really help us figure out what the problem is and help us fix the issue.”

Naude said he visited the site of the fatal crash on State Highway 79 near Geraldine where three people were killed when their rented campervan hit a roadside barrier and exploded into flames just after 1am on Monday.

“Based on what we know, we did not see an issue jump out about the road or the intersection,” he said.

Speaking generally, Naude said travelling during early morning hours was not a good time to travel on roads.

“Your body clock in most cases is not used to operating at that time.

“You tend to become sleepy and there will be a drop in attention and concentration while driving. Another thing is, it’s dark at that time and something could have happened before, and you would not see it.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Flowers left at the site of the fatal crash near Geraldine on Monday.

“If you do need travel at that time, people can take some precautions like having someone else in the vehicle to chat to and keep you attentive.

“They can also be another pair of eyes while travelling and taking regular breaks during the trip can help.”

Naude said travelling when there’s not much traffic around can make a driver feel relaxed and pay less attention to the road.

“The importance of knowing when to leave to reach your destination is important. Planning your road trip out is crucial including checking highway conditions.

“If you are running late, you are under pressure to get to your destination.

“My advice is to leave for your destination 15–30 minutes earlier than you originally wanted to, so it gives you enough time if there’s some unexpected delay on the road.”

Naude says if you are running late there’s no point in going faster to reach your destination and the best thing to do is pullover, ring your destination to make arrangements for arriving late.

“That gets a lot of pressure off your chest while travelling.”