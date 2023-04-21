Great Garden Project to benefit Pasifika and Māori families in Timaru

The first garden planted as part of Multicultural Aoraki's Great Garden Project.

The rising cost of fruit and vegetables, and a desire to eat healthily has prompted a community initiative to get Pasifika and Māori gardening and growing their own food – and those taking part are digging it.

This week Multicultural Aoraki events co-ordinator Matty Siaosi rolled up his sleeves and planted the first plot of the Great Garden Project being run in Timaru.

As part of the project, which is funded by the Ministry of Social Development, at least 30 families in the community will be visited by Siaosi, and he will help them prepare a vegetable garden, and plant seedlings out.

He will keep an eye on the gardens over coming months and be available to the families for advice, or more seedlings.

Siaosi said the project was available to all Pasifika and Māori families in the community and had come about after a number of people approached the organisation as the cost of food continued to rise.

“The plan was to have a community garden,’’ he said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Siaosi Misa Paio, left, George Atapana, 4, and Matty Siaosi at work in the first garden planted as part of Multicultural Aoraki's Great Garden Project.

“But it was really hard to find land and having the gardens at their houses means they can keep an eye on it, and it is right there. I will check on them every fortnight.’’

Across the country food prices increased by 12.1% annually in March, the highest annual rate of increase seen since 1989, with fruit and vegetables up 22.2%.

That increase is being felt in South Canterbury, Siaosi said.

This story is part of a series The Timaru Herald is running on the cost of living crisis. Do you have budget tips to help get through the tough times, or are you struggling to get by from week-to-week and want to share your story? Let us know: rachael.comer@stuff.co.nz.

“It’s tough for some people.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Siaosi Misa Paio at work in the garden.

The first garden to be transformed as part of the project has been dug over and silver beet, cabbage and spring onions planted.

Siaosi also put frost cloth over the garden in preparation for the colder months.

Those taking part in the project would be able to cook delicious food, as well as having a sense of pride in what they had achieved, he said.

Families without a pre-existing garden would not miss out either, he said.

“We will build a garden box for them.

“We prepare everything and will put it down for them and fill it.’’

The organisation would also check with landlords for those renting, before going ahead with the gardens, he said.

One of those to benefit will be Mua Atapana who was excited to have a vegetable garden.

“Food is really expensive at the supermarket at the moment,’’ she said.

“It will be good to help the family and the vegetables we grow will be our own to eat.’’