Community board rejects district council's Geraldine dog park options

A decision on a dog park location for Geraldine could not be reached at the latest Geraldine Community Board meeting. (File photo)

The wait for a dog park in Geraldine continues after the latest proposal from the Timaru District Council was turned down by the community board on Wednesday.

"Kennedy Park was declined as an option," Geraldine Community Board chairperson Jan Finlayson said.

Finlayson said the board’s decision was against dog park construction in Kennedy Park and “at the same time help identify a better way to go ahead”.

“The issue has caused the Geraldine Community Board to look at again the magical asset we have that is Kennedy Park...”

Finlayson said there was a compelling case against Kennedy Park being used from community comments in the council report.

The board set no timeline for a decision, and it would remain a work in progress “as long as people remain interested”.

It is seven years since a request went to the council for a dog park in the town and a report to Wednesday's meeting had listed four options relating to two sites, Kennedy Park and Talbot Park.

The council's preferred option was for a reduced area of about 5000m² at Kennedy Park at an estimated cost of $62,700, but that would have required an amendment to the council's dog control bylaw.

“The establishment of a Geraldine dog park was first requested and considered at the Geraldine Community Board on May 25, 2016,” the report from the council's parks project co-ordinator Annette Houston says.

A number of proposals and sites have been considered since, including the reserve in Talbot St opposite the fire station, Kennedy Park and Todd Park.

“The site in Talbot St was initially the favoured option, but the site was small and had some conflict with the Geraldine sculpture trail.”

Road safety was a key issue in Todd Park being discounted.