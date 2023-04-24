Vietnam War veteran Richard 'Doc' Welsh loved the army life but misses mates

Vietnam War veteran Doc Welsh speaks about his experience during the Vietnam War and what Anzac Day means to him.

Doc Welsh thrived on army life, and his two tours in Vietnam, but if he could change one thing, he would make it so the war “never ever happened”.

The 81-year-old says he has never missed an Anzac Day commemoration, since he joined the RSA while still in the army, in a military career that took him to South-East Asia five times between the 1960s and 1980s.

“It was the sort of life I enjoyed,” retired Staff Sergeant Richard “Doc” Welsh said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Vietnam War veteran, “Doc” Welsh in front of many mementos from his 20 years in the army.

There was conflict throughout his early tours, but to Welsh “that was all part of it, that was why you were there”.

“You were a soldier and that was what you trained for. It is not something you want to be in, but that’s the way it was.

“We all looked after each other, we were all mates, we had our friends there ... you could always wake and you’ve got somebody around you.

“The risks went with the job that you took on.”

Welsh served in both the infantry and artillery in Vietnam, saying he saw “a lot of action”.

Born in Thames, he joined the army in 1963 in Auckland after completing a building apprenticeship but not wanting to join the union.

“When I got called up to do national service I really enjoyed it, and I thought ‘oh well, I'll have a go at that’.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Doc Welsh’s photo album shows glimpses of life in the army during the Vietnam War.

Because of his trade, army life started in the engineers, but Welsh wanted to get overseas, so he quickly wrangled a switch to the infantry and by November 1963 he was Malaysia, stationed at Terendak camp with his duties including service as a medic.

Welsh admitted his training as a medic did not go well, but it led to his nickname.

“I was the only failure they had, when they did the first aid course for about six of us ... Only one failure, we were told, and that was Private Welsh.

“A bloke at the back then said ‘oh, he must be a doctor’ and the name has stuck with me ever since. From that day it was Doc, always Doc.”

His time as a medic didn’t last long when he was discovered prescribing too much rest for fellow soldiers, and he eventually became a Bren machinegunner in his section.

“I was in Malaysia for three years, including being dragged into the Indonesia-Borneo conflict, and then after that I had to come home because my three years was up.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Doc Welsh on patrol in the NZ army during the Vietnam War.

Back in New Zealand, “Vietnam was just going to start” but did not yet require infantry, so he switched to artillery “as they were looking for extra people to build up their batteries, because they were going to Vietnam, and they had to keep changing over every 12 months”.

In 1967, he was in South Vietnam with the 161 battery equipped with 105 Howitzers. They were based at Nui Dat camp as New Zealand linked with the Australian Taskforce.

“I went there for 12 months, then came back to NZ and then got posted back to Malaysia and Singapore [with the infantry] and went from Singapore to Vietnam with Whisky 3 company.”

He shipped out of Vietnam for the final time with Whisky 3 in late 1970. New Zealand’s participation in the Vietnam War ended in 1972 after Labour won the election and new Prime Minister Norman Kirk ordered troops home, ending an eight-year involvement.

“During my army life, I did more time overseas than I actually did in New Zealand,” Welsh said.

“I enjoyed that part, but they then said ‘you’ve had your dash, and you are going to have to stay home and train people’.

“My last tour though was to Singapore, in 1980-82. I was in the battalion at that stage at the Dieppe barracks.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A plaque from the Waiouru Recruit Training Depot signals where “Doc” Welsh’s army career began.

Welsh became a training officer for Territorial Forces and rose to the rank of staff sergeant. Posted to Charlie Company in Canterbury, with Christchurch headquarters, he was stationed in Timaru, until he decided to call time on his career.

“I got out because I wasn’t going overseas. There were no more trips. It was about time for me to go anyway.”

Welsh said he had always wanted to be part of the active service.

“It was good, I enjoyed the lifestyle.

“I didn't ever come across anyone that wasn't happy with our camp life and that. And this is what gets me today, that they’ve had these problems (post-traumatic stress disorder), and it didn’t show then, but apparently it must have showed when they came home and got out.

“I’ve never had problems.”

After leaving the army he worked for a clothing business in Timaru for several years until it closed and then retired.

“I just kicked around living on the war pension, and it was good ... I’ve always been well looked after by my mates.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Vietnam War veteran Doc Welsh holds his service medals and a photo of him on patrol in Vietnam.

When asked what one change he would make if he could, Welsh said he would make it so the war “never ever ever happened”.

“But that's the way the world was, and it happened. A lot of boys are not here any more.

“It took me a long time to go to reunions. They were something that I couldn’t enjoy. I’ve been to two in Christchurch. They were company reunions. I’ve not gone to the big unit reunion because that’s not my scene.

“You miss the ones that didn't make it.

“Otherwise, it has been a great life. It was a hard life, but a good life.”

Welsh said Anzac Day was a significant day on his calendar, and important for the RSA which he enjoyed being part of. He was a former president of the Waimate RSA where he now lived.

“I’ve known people who didn't want to join or be part of the RSA. When they came out, they just wanted to be away.

“I’ve always enjoyed it though ... I’ve always gone to Anzac Day. I never missed one.

“I find it good to see all the boys and enjoy yourselves without being hassled ... let your hair down with your mates. It's a day to mix with your mates again and to remember your mates you no longer have around and to me that’s a good thing, and hopefully it carries on.”

He would spend Tuesday with some of those mates, as New Zealand commemorates the 107th Anzac Day, the first one having been held on April 25, 1916, to mark the first anniversary of the Gallipoli landings.