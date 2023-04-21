Waihao-Glenavy area in Waimate District selected for National Science Challenge

The Waihao-Glenavy area was one of three locations selected from around New Zealand for the study. Pictured is the Waihao Box in Morven.

A part of the Waimate District has been selected for the Our Land and Water National Science Challenge.

The challenge is a Government funded initiative whose objective is to enhance the production and productivity of New Zealand’s primary sector, while maintaining and improving the quality of the country’s land and water for future generations.

Chief scientist for Our Land and Water professor Richard McDowell said the Waihao-Glenavy area was one of three locations selected from around New Zealand for the study.

“The aim of what we are doing in Waimate is to come up with options and opportunities to meet national and regional water quality targets by mitigating or modifying land management or land use while still keeping it profitable.

“We will be compressing a study that would usually take years into a nine-month effort.

“Over the seven years we have been running we have produced tools and data sets that are used by farmers, catchment groups, industries, regional and central Government.”

The study includes identifying where the problem points are in the area, looking at providing landowners with the most cost-effective mitigation or land use available, compiling all the information into a model which will help balance meeting water quality standards while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and minimising the impact on profitability.

McDowell said the planning for the study has already started and engagement with farmers most willing to be a part of study will begin in about two to three months time.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Pictured is the Waihao Box Culvert.

Environment Canterbury director of science Tim Davie said the regional council will also have a role and assist in the initiative when needed.

“We hold a lot of the information that Our Land and Water are looking for, and we are required by law to put in place plans to meet national water quality standards.

“The study will help ECan demonstrate how those national water quality standards could be achieved.”

Our Land and Water is one of 11 National Science Challenges that focus on defined issues of national importance.

The challenges are transdisciplinary (relating to more than one branch of knowledge), mission-led programmes that require collaboration between researchers from universities and Crown Research Institutes, businesses and non-government organisations to achieve their objectives.

Our Land and Water is one of the largest National Science Challenges, funded by Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employement for up to $96.9 million over eight years.