Electrical fault cause of house fire in Waimate

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson confirmed the house fire in Waimate on Saturday was due to an electrical fault. (File photo)

An electrical fault has been confirmed as the cause of a fire that ripped through a Waimate family’s home on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on James St in Waimate just after 2pm finding the house “well involved”, Fire and Emergency New Zealand southern shift manager Mao Barbara said.

The home was significantly damaged, he said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the investigation report into the house fire was not completed, but “we can confirm the fire was accidental due to an electrical fault”.

Community Link Waimate's operations manager Jakki Guilford, in a social media post on Saturday, had called on the community to help support the family by donating furniture, electrical and household goods - plates, pots and pans.

An update later in the day said they had found a furnished house for the family, and they were not looking for furniture or household goods for the time being due to a lack of storage but would reach out to the community when they were able to store things.

Guilford said any cash or voucher donations for the family could be dropped into Community Link between 9am and 4pm Monday to Friday.

“I often talk about how incredible our community is - and once again you have reminded me of just how incredibly awesome our people are,” Guilford, on the social media post, said.