Ageing Timaru bridge over main trunk rail line being replaced

A 111-year-old road bridge over the main trunk rail line in Timaru, damaged when hit by a truck five months ago, is to be replaced.

However, Susannah Ratahi, the Timaru District Council's land transport manager, said the work was a planned replacement as the South St bridge, originally built in 1912, was now at the end of its life.

"The replacement has nothing to do with the previous incident," Ratahi said on Monday.

"It is being brought up to current standards with a design that will make ongoing maintenance over the rail corridor easier."

READ MORE:

* First of rail bridges being strengthened near Timaru's Saltwater Creek

* South Island link's $2 million rock wall proves successful

* Flood-damaged main trunk rail line at Rangitata reopens



The ageing structure suffered damage when a truck smashed through the decking on the pedestrian pathway in November. The incident forced a temporary closure as a full assessment was undertaken which included determining what repairs were needed.

Ratahi said there was no damage to the vehicle part of the bridge.

The vehicle responsible for the damage was contracted to council and Ratahi said "repairs were paid for by the party that caused the damage".

Council is planning to have the 13m long three span timber bridge removed and replaced with a 16m single span hollowcore precast concrete structure.

The intention was advertised on the Government Electronic Tenders Service website on Friday, with council saying it intended to issue a request for tenders, which is expected to be confirmed on May 8. Tenders are set to close on June 9.