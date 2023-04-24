Timaru's Muslim community gathers to celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Timaru Muslim community attend Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, on Saturday.

It was cause for celebration as Timaru’s Muslim community gathered on Saturday to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

Imam of the Bilal Mosque in Timaru Sheikh Asrarul Haque said about 50 people were at the celebrations as members of the Muslim community observed the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

The ceremony began at 8.45am with a call prayer and then prayers.

After prayers there was a short sermon and light refreshments at the mosque before congregation members went off to celebrate with a meal.

Most members gathered together at homes for shared lunches following the mosque service.

Haque said it was certainly reason to celebrate and members had been looking forward to having something to eat.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru’s Muslim Community gathered to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, on Saturday.

There were between 55 and 60 at Timaru’s mosque, he said.

Ramadan falls on the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and is sacred to Muslims who believe it was when the Quran was first revealed to the prophet Muhammad.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Imam of the Bilal Mosque in Timaru Sheikh Asrarul Haque gives a sermon during Eid al-Fitr prayers.

This year it began on Wednesday, March 22 and ended on Friday, April 21. During this period, Muslims fasted from dawn until sunset.

Festivals were held in Christchurch, at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium, New Zealand’s largest Eid al-Fitr festival, and Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Firdaus Che Seman attends prayers on Saturday.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Salah Ragab listens to a sermon.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Imam of the Bilal Mosque in Timaru Sheikh Asrarul Haque embraces congregation members.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Alaudeen Ismail after Eid al-Fitr prayers.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Imam Yoosuf, left, Ali Yoosuf, 11, Aadham Yoosuf, 10, Adeeba Yoosuf, 15, and Shabna Tahir after Eid al-Fitr prayers.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Iyad Sohail, 12, centre, listens to the sermon.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Davis Felix Meleisea is emotional during prayers.