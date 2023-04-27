Doll collection up for sale as Timaru Philatelic Society takes new approach to fairs

Timaru Philatelic Society patron Ray Bennett speaks ahead of the group's biannual fair last October.

A biannual​ stamp fair hopes to continue as a first class affair, and is taking on a new approach.

The Timaru Philatelic Society’s fair on Saturday, will include a collection of dolls for sale, as the group looks to expand its twice-yearly events in a bid to keep interest up.

Society patron Ray Bennett said, the fair will be held at Timaru’s West End Hall, and its new location meant there was also more room.

“When we were at the Caroline Bay community lounge we were confined by space,’’ Bennett said.

“Now we want to open the fair up and make it a collector’s fair.’’

The idea was something the group had been talking about for a while, so it was nice to get it off the ground, he said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Beverley Andrew will sell some of her collections of dolls at the Timaru Philatelic Society Fair on Saturday.

“We’ll see what response we get this time, but we’re hoping coins, postcards, model railways may be part of the fair in six months’ time.’’

The dolls at the fair are owned by Timaru woman Beverley Andrew.

Andrew’s husband Garfield is a member of the philatelic society and will also be selling some of his stamps, and postcards, as the pair attempt to downsize.

Beverley has about 30 dolls, including many with authentication certificates.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff This Jack the All Black doll is part of Andrew’s collection and will be for sale at the fair on Saturday.

She began collecting them about 20 years ago and with no family interested in them, she said it was now time to part ways – though she would be keeping a couple.

Beverley said she was working at the time, saw them, and decided she would like one. The collection had grown from there.

“I went through a stage of buying them.

“And I also picked up a couple of dolls at swap meets.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A realistic doll, part of Beverley Andrew’s collection.

She has paid between $200 and $300 for some of the dolls and the collection includes realistic dolls with real hair.

Many were Bradford Exchange dolls, and one also came with a bassinet.

The dolls have been kept in a display cabinet to keep the dust off them, and she also has a doll’s pram for sale.

“It’s a replica of a vintage pram. I picked it up in a second-hand shop.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Some of Garfield Andrew’s stamp collection.

Meanwhile, husband Garfield got into stamp collecting as a 10-year-old.

“I’ve been buying, and buying, and buying.’’

He said, like many things these days, the art of stamp collecting had become less popular.

Saturday’s fair will run from 10am to 2.30pm with dealers from Christchurch, Ashburton and Dunedin also in attendance.