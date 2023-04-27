Mike Glover's landscapes and braided rivers on show at Timaru's York Street Gallery

Canterbury artist Mike Glover delivered his work to York Street Gallery of Fine Arts on Thursday ahead of his exhibition A Place to Stand.

A Canterbury artist who uses pastels to bring landscapes to life is gearing up for his second exhibition in a Timaru gallery.

Mike Glover, from Springston South, delivered his works to York Street Gallery on Thursday afternoon, ahead of his second show in Timaru.

His exhibition A Place to Stand is inspired by the Maori term tūrangawaewae, meaning a place where a person felt connected and at home.

“It is a collection of new work, and it’s based on the land around us very much in Canterbury, because I like to create art with rivers and mountains, and that is a lot of Canterbury,” he said.

“If you get up above and look down at the rivers, you can see how they weave in and out. Braided have always been special, and they are mostly in Canterbury.

“They are kind of messy but make perfect sense at the same time.”

Glover said he took inspiration of rivers from photos online, and occasionally magazines in waiting rooms.

“I have been known to rip photos out of magazines in my dentist’s office, but I feel like it is fine because they have purchased one of my works,” he said.

Glover said not all of his new work were landscapes. He played around with urban landscapes, cityscapes and animals, and various aspects of New Zealand scenery.

“[York Street Gallery] is a lovely wee gallery, and I am pleased to be back,” he said.

Glover had been an artist since the 80s, and got into using pastels purely by accident.

“I got a box of them in the 80s and never touched them, and then for my first exhibition in the 90s I ran out of time and needed a few more pieces,” he said.

“So I got playing around with pastels, and I use them in most of my work still.”

Glover’s exhibition A Place To Stand would be available to view from Friday to June 8.