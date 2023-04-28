Timaru anaesthetist raises more than $11k in charity bike ride

Timaru anaesthetist Peter Doran, centre, celebrates raising more than $11,000 for Presbyterian Support South Canterbury Family Works with the organisation’s chief executive Carolyn Cooper, left, and marketing and fundraising co-ordinator Kirsty Burnett.

A Timaru anaesthetist has cycled 1500 kilometres and raised $11,010 for charity.

It’s the second time Peter Doran has got on his bike for Presbyterian Support South Canterbury Family Works – in 2020 he raised more than $14,000 for the charity when he biked from Cape Reinga to Bluff.

This time round, his pedal power got him from Queen Charlotte Sound to Milford Sound in 12 days last month.

Speaking this week, Doran said he almost felt like a fraud as while the ride was shorter, but more difficult than his previous fundraising ride, he had thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

”It’s something I enjoy doing so much, but it’s a fundraiser based on hardship,’’ Doran said.

“It was really, really good. The weather was good with some rain here and there.’’

He described the track as steeper and tougher over the 12 days, and was humbled by the support of the community.

“It was an amazing amount of money [raised]. I just raise the money, the Family Works people do the rest.

“I feel really privileged. I’m delighted and humbled.'’

However, he had not done the ride for notoriety, describing himself as someone who was not an “attention seeker’’.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru anaesthetist Peter Doran prepares for the ride in March.

The money would be used by Family Works to provide more psychologist time for teenagers with mental health problems.

While demand for Family Works psychologist Catherine Feely was high, more help for young people had not been possible, given financial constraint and the role did not receive any government funding.

“The demand is there,’’ Doran said.

“The numbers of referrals makes me think I better start planning for my next fundraising ride.’’

Feely said she was “hugely appreciative’’ of Doran’s efforts.

“It’s so heartwarming to support the children and youth in our community,’’ she said.

“Unfortunately the money is very much needed.’’

Presbyterian Support South Canterbury chief executive Carolyn Cooper said she was “extremely grateful’’ to Doran.

“The need is there, and I don’t see it reducing anytime soon.’’