NZ Raptor Trust to spread its species-saving wings

The New Zealand Raptor Trust now has a full time person working as an educator in Timaru.

A Timaru-based volunteer group plans to start a breeding programme to help save the New Zealand falcon/kārearea, the country's rarest raptor.

Vaughan Skea, who set up the NZ Raptor Trust in 2016, said the captive breeding proposal was a massive step forward for the group.

"The purpose of the trust at its inception was rescue and rehabilitation, but with rescue and rehabilitation you are not giving back a whole lot to the overall population of the bird,” Skea said.

"There are so many hawks around that we need to do more for raptors as a whole, and the key to that is getting into the falcons and the captive breeding of falcons."

Skea, whose love of raptors began when growing up in Zimbabwe, said the trust applied to the Department of Conservation (DOC) for the permits.

"It hasn't been looked at yet. We don't know whether they will approve that or decline it."

Besides DOC, the trust has also been in discussions with tangata whenua.

Skea said not many people know the difference between the hawks and falcons, with the latter capable of reaching speeds up to 200kph according to DOC.

"My Google research says there are less falcons than kiwis in New Zealand, yet not many people know about the critically threatened species, So if we put one falcon back into the wild then we are actually making a real difference ... we want to get to that point to make a real difference."

DOC's website says falcon numbers were believed to be between 5000-8000 while kiwis numbered around 70,000.

"The work we are doing with the hawk, while it is good work, it is not making much difference to the system as a whole.

"There are thousands of hawks, so if we return a hawk to the wild, then that in terms of change to the entire population is miniscule, whereas if we start putting falcons back in the wild, then it changes the overall percentage."

Skea said they believed two other organisations currently undertook captive falcon breeding - Wingspan Birds of Prey Trust in the North Island and the Marlborough Falcon Conservation Trust.

"We have had falcons in captivity here that have come through the rehab side of things and we've rehabbed them, but one was not fit to be released back into the wild and it went to Marlborough to be part of their captive breeding programme."

Another milestone for the trust had been working with Venture Timaru (VT) which was currently funding an employment role that filled by Ron Lindsay.

Skea said VT provided the funds to kick-start a programme in late 2022 "so Ron could do his thing".

"Ron has been setting up The Raptor Experience which runs under the umbrella of the trust."

Skea explained that the trust was set up with four target pillars - rescue and rehabilitation, advocacy, education and captive breeding of the falcon.

"For a long time Ron has been working on in-schools stuff, setting up a schools programme, resources, unit plans that he can roll out to teachers, powerpoints, just resource packs. He has been working on that as well as merchandising, t-shirts, hats, branding, posters."

Skea said VT’s assistance had allowed them to do that, and give them the opportunity to trial things.

"We can see that it is feasible, we can see that it is going to work but it is just how we make it work from here and that's the stuff that is beyond us."

Skea said working with VT had also opened the trust's eyes to future possibilities.

"I think our perception of ourselves was pretty humble, whereas they've got big expectations of us, and see the Raptor Trust and the Raptor Experience as a destination stop, and they expect that we might be a drawcard for out-of-towners coming to Timaru, which is beyond what we sort of expected.

"But obviously with that, at the forefront of our minds is the first pillar (rescue and rehab). We are really mindful about the welfare of our birds so it is a double-edged sword. Yes, we might gain popularity but how is going to impact the welfare of the birds, and we've got all these debates to go through and talk about our policies and procedures to make sure that their wellbeing is front and centre.

"And obviously everything we do we needs the blessing of the Department of Conservation, and they have a spotlight on everything we do, and at any point they might say that doesn't fit with your permit."

Skea said the trust had never been busier, describing growth as exponential.

“In January-February we received half the number of birds we received for the whole of 2022 so we are on target to more than double the amount of birds came in.

"It is not because there are more birds being injured, it is just because people are more aware of who we are and what we do.

"So we are getting birds coming in from Central Otago, Ashburton, Kurow. They are coming in from all over the show now."

Skea said it was a now a dangerous time of the year for raptors around carrion on roads, and there were sometimes shot carcasses left behind by duck shooters.

"We definitely get hotspots. This time of year is particularly bad as rodents move indoors so hawks are struggling to find food. Also the roads are warm spots, so rabbits and hares are on the roads because it is drier, so naturally there is more carrion on the roads and hawks get hit.

"Also, the hawks are really hungry, and it is the start of duck shooting next weekend."

Skea said lead shot was extremely dangerous for birds of prey.

"We get birds in with lead poisoning, not because they been shot, but because they've eaten ducks that haven't been recovered and have been shot with lead shot.

"They ingest that lead and they get lead poisoning ... a tiny amount of lead can make a bird really sick and the treatment for it is horrible, injections twice daily and the symptoms are even worse, neurological, it gets in their brain."

Skea's plea to hunters was "retrieve your kill if you can".

The poisoning treatment was part of the trust's ongoing medical costs.

"They would equate to more than $1000 a month and Vetlife do the whole lot for nothing. They are bloody good. We couldn't do what we do without that and are a massive part of what we do."