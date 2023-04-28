Police appeal for information about a firearms incident in Ōamaru

Police are appealing for information from the public about the incident on Lynn St Ōamaru on March 3. (File photo)

Police are appealing for information about an incident in Ōamaru North in March where someone shot at a vehicle.

A police spokesperson said no one was injured during the incident on Lynn St in Ōamaru North which involved a firearm being discharged at a vehicle on Friday, March 3.

The spokesperson said a 37-year-old man was charged on Thursday in relation to the event on March 3.

The man was remanded in custody and is due to reappear in the Ōamaru District Court on 10 May, on a charge of discharging a firearm with intent to cause bodily harm.

READ MORE:

* One person arrested after gunshots in Rotorua, firearm seized

* Crash blocks road, halts trains in Ōamaru

* Sandringham shooting: Police appeal to public for sightings of David Tuitupou



Police are asking members of the public to come forward if they have any information in relation to the incident.

People can contact the Police on 105 quoting the reference number 230310/3545, or report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.