Check mate: Father and son chess-playing duo spend hours perfecting game across South Canterbury

A father and son chess-playing duo have spent hours working on their game in scenic parts of their hometown, culminating in a championship final where the pupil became the master.

It took just 20 minutes for Elijah Davidson, 11, to beat his father Jamie Davidson in the final of their chess championship, played over six games, at Timaru’s Caroline Bay Soundshell on Sunday.

Cheered on by family members, and catching the attention of a few passersby, the Davidsons were all concentration as they worked their way through the game, Jamie running the London System to fluster his son.

But, Elijah knew all the moves and won the championship 6-4, his father said.

“I lost to an 11-year-old,’’ Jamie said after the game.

“Elijah really likes to trade pieces, and he traded them well, and ended up with just more value on the board and was able to check mate me in the end.’’

Stuff Jamie Davidson and 11-year-old son Elijah play the final game in their chess championship at the Caroline Bay Soundshell on Sunday afternoon.

The pair’s chess journey began about a year ago, when Jamie taught Elijah how to play the game.

Keen to get his son off Xbox, Jamie thought the game would be a good challenge, as he had been enjoying puzzles set up for him by his father while he was at school.

“He comes home and blows me away how quickly he can solve them,’’ Jamie said.

“I knew I was in trouble when he started solving some high-end puzzles.’’

John Bisset/Stuff Elijah contemplates his next move.

Having learnt from his grandfather, Jamie decided to pass on his chess knowledge to Elijah.

“He took a keen interest a few months ago, and it turned out he was pretty good, so we started a chess championship.’’

From there the pair have been playing around the town, choosing the Soundshell as their finale spot for “a bit of a laugh’’ and to make the competition a bit more serious, he said.

The games have been mostly timed for 30 minutes, but one untimed championship game went for more than two hours, Jamie said.

John Bisset/Stuff Jamie taught his son to play chess to get him off the Xbox.

Having discovered the shared interest in the game, Jamie said there did not appear to be a chess club in South Canterbury and he, and Elijah, were keen to talk about it with anyone else interested.

They liked the fact they could play chess anywhere, and would take a table, a chess board and their pieces out to play.

The pair were also keen to see more giant boards and pieces around the place, so anyone could play outdoors.

Elijah was happy with the win, which came with a trophy, and the honour of beating his father, and teacher.

John Bisset/Stuff Jamie makes a move in his game with Elijah.

“It feels amazing,’’ he said.

“I’m so proud of myself.’’

Elijah said he would often think of chess moves he could make, even when he was not playing the game.

He enjoyed playing chess with his father while they had dinner and was looking forward to beating him some more.