Retail data in South Canterbury shows millions being spent

Snowcaps as seen from Caroline Bay, Timaru, last month.

The cost of living crisis doesn’t seem to have impacted on tills ringing in South Canterbury, with figures showing millions of dollars have been spent in the region over the past two months.

Data from Worldline, formerly Paymark, showed $51 million was spent in South Canterbury in April, excluding hospitality, up 8.4% from 2022, and up 24.5% in pre-Covid 2019.

Nationally, $3.012 billion was spent in New Zealand during April, up 3.8% from the previous year, and up 19.8% from 2019.

And the previous month was also strong for the region with figures for March, not including hospitality, showing $53m was spent in South Canterbury, up 8.6% on 2022, and up 25.3% in 2019.

The figures also came just days after Timaru’s mayor and business leaders called for central Government to invest more in South Canterbury, saying a new report highlighted the huge financial contribution the region made to the country.

That report by regional economist Benje Patterson, and commissioned by economic development agency Venture Timaru, aimed to highlight the contribution of Timaru and South Canterbury’s primary sector exports.

John Bisset/Stuff National Party leader Christopher Luxon speaks to South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith during his visit to Timaru last week.

The key findings of the report showed food and fibre exports from the region totalled $3.9b in 2022, accounting for 7.3% of New Zealand’s food and fibre exports that year.

South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith said despite “a wide range of gloomy predictions from economists and The Treasury, South Canterbury is holding up well from an economic perspective’’.

“It is good to see the latest figures from Worldline and the solid performance of our local businesses,’’ she said.

“There is no escaping this will be a tough and turbulent trading period. However, we can all do our bit to support local and ensure our local businesses trade through.”

Smith said Covid-19 had demonstrated the importance of “supporting local’’.

“It is incumbent on all of us to understand that expenditure outside the region is leakage we cannot afford.

“It is our local businesses and often our small to medium-sized businesses that support our rugby clubs, our local school raffles and our community facilities – so in turn we need to support local.’’

Supplied Regional economist Benje Patterson. (File photo)

She said most South Canterbury retailers offered the option of buying online as well.

“And where else can you still take products on appro or have trials?’’

Retailers knew these were tough trading conditions and had planned how best to ride this period through, she said.

In March, a Stuff survey deemed Timaru the best regional district, without a metropolitan centre, to live.