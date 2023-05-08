Days left to enter annual South Canterbury youth art competition

YMCA Mid and South Canterbury team leader of community development Jo Beswarick looks at some of the entries for the annual VOICE Youth Art Project and Exhibition.

There are just days left to enter an annual South Canterbury art exhibition that gives young people a voice.

VOICE (vision, opinion, identity, creative, expression) is open to youth, aged between 12 and 24, and provides a platform to showcase artwork, with entries closing on May 12.

Jo Beswarick, team leader of community development at YMCA Mid and South Canterbury, said the project ran during Youth Week, and shared the same theme: Leaders of tomorrow? Leaders of today!

While there had been some entries already for the competition, she encouraged budding young artists in the region to take part.

In the past there had been up to 100 entries, with the exhibition held at the student cafe at Timaru’s Ara/Te Pūkenga campus.

“We’d love to have a few more entries,’’ Beswarick said.

Entrants were able to choose whether their works were for sale during the exhibition, she said.

“It’s really empowering for the young people to have their work sold, and even just exhibiting it is a positive experience.’’

It was also nice for students to have a sense of pride in showing their families their work, she said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A poem entered in last year’s awards.

Beswarick was in the process of organising youth entertainment for the awards opening night on May 16, with Pacific students from Timaru Boys’ High School already booked.

There would also be a people’s choice award, which observers could vote for during the exhibition, she said.

The competition accepted entries “across the board’’, she said.

“Anything creative.

“There are sections for installations, creative writing and photography, pencils and painting, and this year we’ve had an enquiry about speeches.’’

The exhibition would run until May 25.