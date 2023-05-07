Curious forager's field guide author to speak at Timaru's Botanic Gardens

Liv Sisson has written a book on fungi and will be in Timaru in June to launch it.

Liv Sisson has long had an obsession with fungi – so much so she has even risked missing an international flight after a chance find at the airport.

A forager and fungus enthusiast, Sisson’s keen interest has also extended to a book – A Curious Forager’s Field Guild, Fungi of Aotearoa, which she will speak about when she visits Timaru next month.

But back to the international flight.

Sisson, who grew up in the United States and visited New Zealand on an exchange in 2015, had always wanted to find a white basket fungus, ileodictyon cibarium.

“I had seen photographs of it and had been looking for a couple of years,’’ she said.

Then one day on her way to Auckland International Airport at 4am, already running late, Sisson and her partner were lugging their luggage into the building, stressed and frazzled when she noticed a white basket fungus in the mulch in the garden.

“It was the most magical thing to find, and a very memorable find.’’

The discovery made the couple even later for their flight, she said.

Based in Christchurch, Sisson said she had been interested in nature and the outdoors from a young age.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF A white basket fungus found on a farm outside of Timaru, in 2018.

Growing up in Virginia, US, she had fond memories of being outdoors, her parents being “plant people’’ and investigating rotting trees and insects.

“I studied geology and got to do a lot of field work.’’

It was here Sisson said she began to notice fungi and lichen in the world around her, and when she came to New Zealand she noticed even more fascinating fungus.

By day working for New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, Sisson also enjoyed writing and had done countless hours of her own fungi research.

“I’ve always loved writing and dreamed of writing a book one day.

“Just before Covid a friend of mine asked me ‘would you ever consider writing a fungi book?’.’’

But then Covid-19 hit, and her plans were delayed.

“Then after Covid a publisher reached out to me.’’

While there were field guides on the subject, Sisson felt there was a need for a book based on New Zealand fungi, as most of the books she had found at the library were dedicated to fungus found in foreign places.

“There are already a lot of great existing titles, but there’s not a lot from here.

“I wanted to write something from a New Zealand lens.’’

She said the country’s fungi, just like its flora and fauna, was “quite unique’’.

For example, Sisson said she did a six-hour hike and saw a range of colours in the fungi she discovered that matched the colours of the rainbow.

“The indigo was very specific and the violet.

“All of this is connected to the unique elements of New Zealand. Things growing in association with specific trees.’’

There were “many, many cool fungi’’ examples throughout the country, she said.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Liv Sisson hopes her fungi book will prompt readers to look for fungus everywhere they went.

The fact some parts of the country could be very cold and wet also helped with the growth of fungi, she said.

“There is so much to like about fungi – for foraging, health and wellbeing, and from a scientific perspective.

“From a food perspective, it’s really good.’’

However, fungi as food was polarising, she said.

“There are some varieties more delicious than others and from a natural perspective, they are so intriguing.

“They’re mysterious, freaky and very unique. And the colours.’’

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF While it's easier to find mushrooms in autumn, you can actually see them all year round if you know what you're looking for. Mycologist Jerry Cooper tells us what makes the fungi in New Zealand so special.

The smell of some was also fascinating, she said.

“Their stinks are part of how they spread their spores.

“It’s a clever adaptation.’’

She hoped her book would help others discover the world of fungi.

“Once you read a book about it, you will see fungi everywhere.’’

Sisson will speak about A Curious Forager’s Field Guild, Fungi of Aotearoa, at the Timaru Botanic Gardens Park Centre at 6pm on June 14.