Coronation celebrated with tree plantings in South Canterbury

Timaru mayor Nigel Bowen, flanked by councillors and members of the community, plants a tree and unveils a plaque to mark the coronation of King Charles III at the Timaru Botanic Gardens on Saturday.

A 10-year-old totara planted to mark the King’s coronation is also about celebrating the environment and sustainability, says the Timaru Mayor Nigel Bowen.

A number of trees have been planted across South Canterbury at the weekend, to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

Bowen said the 3-metre totara he helped to plant at the Botanic Gardens in Timaru was the perfect way to pay homage to the new monarch.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The 3-metre tree is 10 years old.

“The king has a long, strong history of supporting environmental causes and sustainability, so it’s quite fitting that we mark the occasion with a totara tree, that symbolises wisdom and respect,” he said.

Councils and community groups across New Zealand aimed to plant up to 100,000 native trees as part of He Rā Rākau Tītapu – King Charles III Coronation Plantings. The translation of He Rā Rākau Tītapu is “a day a sacred tree is planted”.

Plantings occurred in Waimate and Mackenzie districts on Saturday.

Waimate District mayor Craig Rowley said about 50 people attended the planting of an English oak at 11am.

He said chief executive Stuart Duncan, deputy mayor Sharyn Cain and councillors Rik Stevens, Peter Collins and John Begg attended the event at Knottingley Park​.