Heat on near Twizel to improve wildfire preparedness

A pile of wood burns in March 2023 as part of "pre-burns" ahead of wildfire research in the Mackenzie District north of Twizel.

A series of deliberately lit fires near the Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park is not arson but scientists researching how wildfires spread and behave.

The fires are not on land involved in the devastating 2020 fires at Lake Ōhau and Lake Pukaki-Aoraki/Mt Cook but fire scientist Shana Gross said "it is indirectly related ... in the sense that those fires were in wilding pines and that there are a lot of wildings in the area".

Video first published October 4, 2020.

Gross, from the Crown research institute Scion, said the experimental burns on private land north of Twizel in the Mackenzie District were part of a five-year research programme building on the past 28 years of rural fire research in New Zealand.

"The [2020] fires also increased awareness of fire risk in wildings, which has built support for our work to increase knowledge of fire behaviour,” Gross said.

"The location was selected because it had standing wildings and down piled wildings, and is flat.

"Extreme fires are difficult to predict and behave erratically. They exhibit hard to control fire behaviours such as fire whirls, spotting and rapid fire spread."

Organisations working with Scion included the San Jose State University, the US Forest Service, the University of Canterbury and the National Centre for Atmospheric Research and University.

Researchers said the extreme wildfires were happening more frequently than predicted. They predicted that by 2050, direct costs could increase by 400% ($547m/annum) due to the changing climate.

"The changing climate is increasing the frequency and severity of wildfires, and escalating the risks, not just in the rural areas but also at the rural-urban interface and overseas we are seeing risk increase well into the suburban zones.

Supplied A pile of wilding pines in the Mackenzie District north of Twizel awaits burning as part of international research into wildfires.

"The direct cost of wildfire on NZ’s economy in 2020 was $142m, with indirect costs estimated to be at least two to three times greater, plus social impacts and losses of ecosystem services up to 30 to 60 times the direct cost.”

The Extreme Wildfire Programme aimed to increase the understanding of wildfire spread and extreme fire behaviour in order to improve fire prediction and reduce fire hazards.

"This research will improve the preparedness of New Zealanders (and address the Government's investment priorities for the environment) to ensure that extreme wildfire occurrence is not a surprise," the researchers said.

STUFF Raging Australian bushfires, Arctic “zombie fires”. Climate change can make wildfires more intense. This is how.

Gross said the current programme would run until early 2026.

"We started burns in March 2023 in preparation for the current experimental burns, which will run through to May 15."

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Fire engulfs a wilding pine during the Lake Pukaki/Aoraki Mt Cook wildfire on August 31, 2020.

Scion said the work from the programme would be relevant and applied using internationally recognised collaborations between the research team and operational firefighters and end-user agencies.

The programme was funded by the Endeavour Fund, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment with co-funding from Forest Growers Research, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Department of Conservation, and New Zealand Defence Force.