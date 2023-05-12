Revamp, reflection, resilience: Ruby Fraser is a musical gem

There aren't enough qualified music therapists in the country to keep up with demand. (Broadcast November 2021)

It took a break away from what she loves, and the death of a close bandmate, for Ruby Fraser to realise her heart beats to music.

Now, after heartbreak has come a desire to honour her late friend, and she, and her best friend Kelsey Scott, will release their first single Wolf Eyez on Friday.

It is an exciting time for Wellington-based Fraser, who won the National Women's Musicianship Award at the national Smokefree Rockquest competition in 2015, having recently returned from touring Asia with Kiwi band The After.

“That tour was really exciting,’’ Fraser said.

READ MORE:

* What's on in South Canterbury: January 10-12, 2020

* Heartbreak Island: It's all about the money

* New Zealand women's eight win heat and charge into final at world champs in Florida



“It reminded me of how much I love performing live – the buzz you get. I’m extremely grateful to be involved with The After.’’

It has not been an easy ride though, the death of her bandmate in October 2022, meant the band parted ways, and she was hugely impacted, Fraser said.

Supplied Wellington-based Ruby Fraser.

She had to adapt following that, something she said has been a big part of her return to music.

Winning the top prize at the Smokefree Rockquest in 2015, while still at school in Timaru, was a huge confidence boost for Fraser.

“I had a really big year music-wise in 2015 and decided to leave Timaru to study at music school in Wellington.’’

However, after six months she realised she had not made the right decision.

“I switched from music to psychology and graduated in that after three years.’’

That lead to a “really good job’’ in Wellington, she said.

John Bisset/Stuff Fraser was the proud recipient of the Timaru Community Arts Scholarship in 2015.

But while she was studying, she was not doing anything musically – having a break for three years as her focus shifted.

A long-time musician, learning the cornet when she joined her school’s brass band at the age of 8, and dabbling in piano, double bass, drums, and electric guitar, she could not stay away from music.

“In 2021, I was getting really strong urges to do my own thing musically again.

“So, I started my own band.’’

Having spent most of her formative musical years playing in a band with her younger sister, Charlotte, Fraser said she had always been the guitarist, and her sibling the singer.

But living in different cities, Fraser decided to have a go at singing and playing the guitar, and found she enjoyed it.

Mytchall Bransgrove/Stuff Members of the young band Bitter Class Ruby Fraser and Kelsey Scott who meet at the School of Rock holiday programme in 2014.

The band, Vil’NL was third in the country in the Battle of The Bands final in Wellington in October 2022, with Fraser winning the best guitarist award, alongside the guitarist from Housey of Ousey.

The band also received the best national songwriters’ award with Black Water Ruin.

Fraser said following the band’s success in the annual national competition there were recording opportunities with shows across New Zealand booked immediately.

“We were really starting to take off.’’

But then tragedy struck when guitarist and vocalist for the band Jono Sorensen died suddenly, the result of a seizure, aged 29.

“That really had an impact on me.

“He was amazing, and it was really devastating. It was so sudden.’’

Supplied Ruby Fraser's new musical project with best friend Kelsey Scott, formerly of Geraldine, is called Leopard Print Aunt (LPA) and the pair are releasing their first single, Wolf Eyez on Friday, May 12.

Fraser said while the band could not continue without Sorensen, she knew music would also help her come to terms with her grief.

“It was impossible to continue, but we needed to re-establish.’’

So Fraser and fellow band member Scott, decided to go in a different direction and formed Leopard Print Aunt (LPA).

The pair hope to put on a tribute show to Sorensen in Wellington later in the year, she said.

His death inspired her drive to continue with her music.

Then, Fraser was contacted by New Zealand music industry stalwart Andrew Featherstone telling her he thought she would be a great fit for his band The After.

“I said ‘yes’ to that opportunity and went on a three-week tour to Japan, Philippines, Hong Kong and Singapore.

“It was an amazing opportunity. I’m extremely grateful.’’

She returned from that tour last week.

A week later, she is looking forward to the release of Wolf Eyez, describing the song as being “really reflective of the music I really like and love to listen to’’.

The group has gigs planned for Wellington and Auckland, and another single release planned for June.

For now, she is enjoying the frontwoman role on stage.

Supplied Ruby Fraser playing in Shinjuku City, Tokyo, as part of The After’s Asian tour.

“It’s something I had never done before, and I love it.

“I challenged myself to take on this role singing and playing guitar, and dancing as well.

“My favourite thing is being in the front playing live and playing our own music.’’

And Fraser remains humble, remembering fondly her primary school teacher John Willers who “was the person who really opened the doors for me’’.

“Johnny Elder was also a great inspiration and the late Vicki McLeod, her Craighead Diocesan School music teacher, and Kelsey Scott for being my musical partner in crime for such a long time.

“And my family for understanding this kid who had this weird desire to play guitar and dance, and having to listen to it all.’’

Wolf Eyez will be available on relevant streaming services, including Spotify.