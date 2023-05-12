Former Timaru columnist publishes book compiling mid-week ramblings

Former columnist for The Timaru Herald, Derek Burrows has produced a book of his midweek columns with the paper.

His columns covered such humorous topics as DIY disasters, gardening mishaps and challenges with home appliances.

Now, former long-time columnist with theTimaru Herald Derek Burrows has published a compilation of his favourite midweek rambles.

Burrows, formerly of Timaru and now living in Christchurch, wrote a weekly column for more than 30 years. He said the book was the idea of his step-grandson-in-law Josh Kelleher, who encouraged him to compile the columns.

Kelleher, a graphic designer, then masterminded the publication, Burrows said.

“I'm grateful to Josh for cajoling me into doing it,’’ Burrows said.

“I've been pleasantly surprised at the interest that has already been shown in it, some of it by people who live in the North Island but who used to follow my columns on Stuff.’’

He said Midweek Ramblings features columns that, over the years, struck a chord with many readers, including topics that prompted calls, emails and even impromptu chats in Timaru supermarkets.

“One column, about the troubles we had with a popular brand of fridges, saw me, unofficially almost running the South Canterbury branch of the Malfunctioning Fridge Support Group.’’

His column writing career began in 1979, when his first article appeared in Wellington’s The Dominion newspaper (now The Post).

He believes this has made him one of the longest-serving columnists in New Zealand.

“A weekly column can be a bit of a challenge to maintain, but I very rarely missed a week, not even when just a few days before publication I’d been rushed to hospital with a heart attack.

John Bisset/Stuff Derek Burrows at work at The Timaru Herald in 2004.

“Ironically, back in the 1990s when I went on an extended holiday to India, when the editor forgot to put a note in the paper to say I was away, people contacted the office to ask if I was still alive.”

The book also features a selection of journalistic gaffes that he, along with other sub-editors, saved from publication.

A limited number of books are available for sale by emailing Burrows at kiwipuskas@gmail.com.

The book is $50 included postage and packaging.