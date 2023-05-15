Supermarket steps up pest control at new Timaru store

Countdown’s store at Timaru’s The Showgrounds opened on March 9. (File photo)

Timaru’s newest supermarket says it is aware of a rodent issue at the development it opened at two months ago, and says it has stepped up pest control measures.

A South Canterbury pest management company says rodent visitors are to be expected at this time of year, but another nearby business believes the excavation and proximity to water could be contributing to an increase in “vermin activity” at the site.

A Countdown spokesperson confirmed the supermarket chain was aware of reports of rodents at The Showgrounds development, following concerns raised by members of the community.

“We are aware that there have been some reports of mice in the wider development, and we have stepped up our pest management at Countdown Timaru North,” a spokesperson for the supermarket said.

However, they said there was “no infestation" in the new Timaru store.

Countdown was the first business to open at The Showgrounds, at the north end of town, on March 9.

“We have comprehensive pest management plans in place in all of our stores,’’ the spokesperson said.

DOUG SAIL/Stuff Rain falls on a deserted worksite for the new Countdown Supermarket at The Showgrounds on December 15, 2021.

“As part of this plan, we use external providers who address any pest issues as they arise, and also do proactive work to prevent pests emerging in the first place.”

A leak that had appeared during rain when the store first opened, had also been fixed and there were “no ongoing leaks in the store’’, they said.

David Curry, of South Canterbury-based company The Exterminator, said he had been “very busy’’ in recent weeks with pest control of rodents, spiders, flies, fleas and ants across the district.

“It is normal for this time of year,’’ Curry said.

“We always get an influx as soon as it gets cold and damp.’’

Like humans, rodents wanted to be somewhere warm, he said.

“And at the moment a lot of the fruit trees have been dropping fruit which attracts them.’’

Alliance Smithfield’s meat works plant sits on land between the development and the coast.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An aerial view showing The Showgrounds site during development in January.

Plant manager Karen Morris said as a food producer, Alliance adopted the “highest standards of hygiene and food safety’’.

“As part of this, we use a registered pest controller who provides expert advice and protection from vermin on our site.’’

There had not been an increase in vermin activity at the plant compared with previous years, she said.

“Our view is the excavation at The Showgrounds site and the position in relation to water courses would naturally cause an increase in vermin activity,’’ Morris said.

The developer of the site, Redwood Group, has been approached for comment.

The cold weather has also prompted the National Poisons Centre to warn of the dangers of rat poisons, this week.

According to the National Poisons Centre, more than 1200 people, mostly children, reported rodenticide exposures over the past 10 years.